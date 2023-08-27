The Rupanyup Panthers A grade season will continue after the side raced to victory against the Noradjuha Quantong Bomber in the semi final at Kalkee Recreation Reserve on Sunday, August 27.
The Panthers started off on the right foot and only built an advantage from there.
Star goal shooter, Zanaiya Bergen was in fine form from the first pass, she claimed 11 goals in the opening quarter, missing only five throws.
The Panthers strong work through the mid court, led by captain and best on court, Georgia Kramm, as well as Ally and Georgia Hiscock, earned Bergen plenty of opportunities in the later quarters as well.
Bergen sunk nine 36 goals during the game, 66 per cent of the shots she was afforded.
Bergen's offensive partner, Bianca Drum also played a strong role inside the ring, scoring 70 per cent of the shots she took.
Rupanyup's defensive pair Kayla Weidemann and Faith McKenzie played impactful roles in nullifying the impact of the Bomber's star goaling combo, Shannan Couch and Georgia Lowe.
Neither of the bombers' forwards was allowed more than 10 shots in any quarter.
Trailing at half time by 13 goals, the bombers attempted to inject fresh legs into the contest with Fiona Rowe and Isabella McIntyre replacing Kate Cameron and Georgia Meugel.
But, the change did little to slow the Panthers momentum as the side scored another 16 points before the final break.
Rupanyup's strength was also on show in the team's match fitness.
The side played with the same lineup in all four quarters, only makoing two late changes, Georgia Hiscock and Kramm coming off for Adelle Weidemann and Gemma Morgan.
But, with much of the game's heat had already dissipated as the Panthers lead pushed towards 21 goals.
At the day's end, Rupanyup had won, 58-37.
The Kaniva Leeor Cougars and the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers were near inseparable for much of the two side's clash in the B grade semi final.
But, it was the Cougars who stayed inches ahead through all four quarters and claimed a two goal win, 44-42.
Kaniva Leeor's Melody Maddern and Abby Croft starred for KLU, earning best on court nods.
Noradjuha Quantong's Delaney Bray and Maddison Rethus earned the same for the Bombers.
The Pimpinio Tigers beat the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars, 31-26, to advance to the B grade preliminary final.
Hayley Hatcher and Holly Nunan were named as the Tigers best while Leah Hawker and Brodie Chaston were the Cougars best.
The Edenhope Apsley Saints earned a ticket to the C reserve preliminary final by beating Kanive Leeor United, 36-24.
