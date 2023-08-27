Not even four quarters could separate Stawell and Minyip Murtoa in the WFNL 15 and Under elimination final at Alexandra Oval on Sunday, August 27.
Tied at 37 goals apiece after regulation, either side had to gain a two-goal advantage to advance to a semi-final.
The first term was a tight start, as neither side could build momentum.
Towards the end of the quarter, the Warriors created turnovers in the mid-court and built an 11-6 lead at the first change.
The Burras reduced the margin to three goals as it moved the ball patiently around its attacking goal ring.
Minyip Murtoa got the margin back to one, then to 37-37 at the end of regulation.
It was goal for goal in the early stages of extra time.
Both sides created multiple turnovers, but the Warriors eventually turned over a defensive centre and claimed a 45-43 win.
Ayva Mitchell shot 23 goals for Stawell.
Lili Wilson added 30 for the Burras.
Georgie Carra shot 21 goals for the Rats.
Tarah Bond Added 24 for Dimboola.
Stawell led at every change in its WFNL 13 and Under elimination final against the Roos.
The full-time score was 43-37.
Ruby Nicholson stood out in the goal ring with 31 goals for the Warriors.
Lily Baker shot 25 for Dimboola.
