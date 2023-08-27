Kalkee has kept its reserves season alive, defeating the Pimpinio Tigers in Sunday's semi final at Kalkee Recreation Reserve.
It was four quarters of tightly contested football, with Kalkee leading from siren to siren without pulling a substantial lead.
Both side's kicked only one goal in the opening quarter, with Pimpinio's one behind giving them the edge over the opposition.
Kalkee took the lead in the second quarter, kicking three goals to Pimpinio's two, to take a five point lead into half time.
The two sides were inseparable in the third quarter, with both sides kicking one goal and three behinds.
And, Kalkee once again out scored the Tiger by a single goal in the third term to take a 12 point lead to the final siren, wining 7.7 (49) - 5.7 (37).
The low scoring affair had 12 different players kicking goals.
Jake Hamerston, Dylan Arnott, Brenton Hallam, Hayden Fleay and Trent DeZoete each kicked one goal for the Pimpinio Tigers.
Meanwhile, Kalkee's goals were spread amongst Blair Thomas, Brenden Hobbs, Brendan McDonald, Vincent Macalinga and Justin Williams, with each scoring one.
But, Kalkee's Tyler Neville, as the only player to score multiple goals, top scored for the game, with two majors.
Kalkee will meet Noradjuha Quantong at Kaniva Recreation Reserve next weekend in a playoff for the final grand final spot.
Natimuk United's football season will also continues in the under 17 division.
The Rams earned a spot on the preliminary final by beating the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos in Sunday semi.
The Rams won the opening quarter, kicking three goals to the Southern Roos two.
Harrow Balmoral took the lead into half time, having outscored its opposition by one goal in the second quarter.
Competition remained tight as the Rams surged back into the lead in the third quarter before the side would hold the lead through the fourth quarter.
At the game's end, the Ram had won, 11.7 (73) - 9.13 (67).
Natimuk United's Cody Maybery top scored for the game with seven goals.
Rupanyup's under 14 side has kept the Edenhope Apsley Saints goalless at Kalkee Recreation Reserve to stomp into the junior preliminary final against Noradjuha Quantong next weekend.
Riley Downer starred for the Panthers once again, his ability to read the contest was on full display and with his skill and speed he was a force for the Saints defenders.
Rupanyup kicked five goals in the first half, and none in the second, but it was enough for the side to claim a 39 point win, 5.12 (42) - 0.3 (3).
