Despite some inaccuracy in front of goal, the Horsham Demons defeated Stawell in the Reserves elimination final on Sunday, August 27.
The full-time score at Alexandra Oval was 11.18 (84)-5.6 (36).
Both sides kicked early goals.
Ash de Clifford converted a set shot before Brodie replied for Horsham in open play.
Horsham added its second goal 11 minutes in as it established a nine-point lead.
Each side kicked two goals in the second term, with a margin of 19 points at the long break.
Horsham put its foot down in the third, kicking four goals to two.
After a stoppage mid-way through the third term, the Warriors found themselves behind by three goals before the Demons finished with a flurry to lead by 32 points.
The Demons added 2.4 in the final term as it held the Warriors scoreless.
Roberts joined Logan Millar atop the best.
Matthew McMahon added two majors for the Warriors.
Zachary Marrow and Jesse Eckel featured in the best.
It will be a cross-town battle in the semi-final at Hopetoun Memorial Park, with Horsham hoping for its first victory of the season over its rival Saints to progress to the preliminary final.
