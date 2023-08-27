After Ararat kicked the first goal, the momentum went Warrack's way in the Under 14s elimination final at Alexandra Oval on Sunday, August 27.
The full-time score was 10.13 (73)-2.1 (13).
Maintaining the football in its forward half was key for the Eagles as it booted seven goals in the second half.
Cooper Preston was superb with six goals.
Preston featured atop the best with Thomas Perry.
Will Chamings and Riley McFarlane hit the scoreboard for the Rats.
Chamings and Baden Hewitt featured in the best.
The full-time score was 9.6 (60)-2.5 (17).
Like the Eagles before them, time inside its forward half provided the Burras ample opportunity inside the forward 50.
Seth Callaby kicked three goals for Minyip Murtoa.
Lochlan McConnell and Wilson Mitchell featured in the best.
Riley White and Tigers' captain Caleb Zanker kicked goals.
Dah Bu Shwe Pay joined Zanker atop the best.
Keep up to date with the latest news from around the league HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.