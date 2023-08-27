Taylors Lake will take to the netball court again this season, having qualified for next weekend's A grade preliminary final after defeating the Jeparit Rainbow Storm in this year's semi.
The Lakers dominated the contest from start to finish to run away with the result.
The side threw nine goals from 11 shots in the first term to lead by four at the first change.
Lakers goaling duo, Charlotte Revell and Summer Campey were strong through the second term.
The team's mid court earned them 14 shots, with only two missing.
Taylors Lake led 21-11 and the side's momentum didn't slow through the second half.
At the final whistle, the Lakers were ahead by 19 goals, winning 40-21.
Edenhope Apsley won the 15 and under semi final.
The Saints won all four quarters, finishing with a 46-29 advantage.
The side will face Pimpinio in next weekend's preliminary final.
The Laharum Demons 13 and under side will also head to next weekend's preliminary final in search of a grand final ticket.
The side beat Natimuk United in the junior grade's semi final, 38-15.
