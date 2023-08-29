The participants form leading up to the Wimmera Hockey Association semi-finals promised some big matches, and those who witnessed the six games on Saturday were not disappointed.
The pristine grass surface at Davis Park in Nhill allowed all teams to let their skill shine, which led to all games being played to a high standard and with very even matchups, all teams went into their games with a real chance of victory.
Open
In an intense contest, the first Open match saw the Kaniva Cobras and Horsham Hurricanes still have a blank scorecard five minutes into the last quarter before the Cobras opened the scoring.
Although they extended the margin to three goals over the next ten minutes, they had to work hard to earn the win, with the Hurricanes challenging right to the end.
Having not been separated by more than one goal in their three previous meetings this season, the Yanac Tigers made a confident statement with a three-goal victory over the Warrack Hoops.
This was another game that was much closer on the field than the scorecard would suggest, as both teams created opportunities in attack, but for much of the game, the defences at each end of the ground were up the challenge.
It took some swift passages of play for the Tigers to elude the Hoops' defence.
The Warrack Hoops now face the Cobras in the preliminary final in a match that will be an intriguing contest regardless of the result.
Women
Two thrilling games were played in the Women's competition, with both reaching full-time as scoreless draws after four quarters each of intense hockey on each field, requiring penalty shootouts to decide the two winners.
Amongst the pressure of the undefeated Kaniva playing the in-form Yanac, who had only lost two games (both to Kaniva) this season, they were still locked together with two goals each after three shootouts.
By scoring their next attempt while Yanac missed theirs, and both missed their last, Kaniva powered into their second consecutive grand final with the opportunity to defend their maiden premiership they won last year.
In the elimination semi-final, Warracknabeal and the Nhill Thunderbirds matched each other for four quarters, reflecting their three encounters during the season, which yielded a draw and one victory each.
Savour the experience of their first appearance in a final since 2018, Warracknabeal then held their nerve with four goals in the shootout to the Nhill's three and can now dare to dream of earning their first grand final appearance since 2009 when they line up against Yanac on Saturday.
Under 16
The two Under 16 semi-finals started a big day of hockey, and despite the cool and dewy conditions, all four teams set a lofty benchmark for the senior teams to follow.
In the elimination first semi-final, the Horsham Bombers were slight favourites, having spent considerable time on top of the ladder and only dropping to third late in the season more due to improving form by the other teams rather than a significant drop in their own.
The Nhill Leopards went into the finals several wins behind the top three, but with nothing to lose, they were always going to put in a big effort.
Horsham opened the scoring early with a goal midway through the first quarter, but with the pressure the Leopards were applying, a one-goal lead this early in the game would never be comfortable or insurmountable.
The next three quarters were very even, with both teams regularly earning penalty corners, but neither could convert until the Bombers increased their buffer with a second goal early in the fourth quarter.
This proved to be enough to keep them in the finals, and despite finishing their season, the Nhill Leopards were not disgraced by this result.
In the play-off for the first spot in the grand final, the Yanac Warriors continued their recent improving form with a hard-fought two-goals to one win over the young Kaniva Raiders team.
Despite establishing a two-goal lead early in the third quarter, the Warriors still had to work hard to preserve this, as several of the Raiders' leading players can score quickly and easily turn this lead around.
Kaniva did manage to claim one goal against the determined Warriors' defence with just minutes of play remaining but could not back it up in time to draw the game and force it into a shootout.
The Raiders will now meet the Bombers in the preliminary final next Saturday morning to play for the other place in the grand final.
