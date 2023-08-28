To celebrate all young people from the LGBTIQA+ Community, Uniting Care held a special celebration on the national day Friday, August 25.
Purple has become the colour symbol and the national day is now called Wear It Purple Day to signify the importance of acceptance of all in the community.
Wear it Purple Day is an annual LGBTIQA+ awareness day, especially for young people based in Australia.
Supporters wear purple to celebrate diversity and young people from the LGBTIQA+ community.
Wear It Purple was founded in 2010 in response to global stories of real teenagers, real heartache, and their genuine responses.
In 2010, several rainbow young people took their own lives following bullying and harassment resulting from the lack of acceptance of their sexuality or gender identity.
The principles of Wear it Purple Day include advocacy for and empowering young rainbow young people, raising awareness about sexuality, sex, and gender identity challenging harmful social cultures, and encouraging young people to have the confidence to be who they are.
Wear it Purple Day is a student-run, non-profit organization providing presentations and workshops.
