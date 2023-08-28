Staff from Simply Helping were evacuated from their premises in Pynsent Street about 4 pm Monday August 28 after they detected an unusual smell in the building.
Police and CFA officers were called to the area.
One of the managers of NDIS Simply Helping, Chelsea, said the smell was faint, but the staff decided to call emergency services as it got stronger.
"It smelt like gas, and our building doesn't have gas connected, so we thought it was strange and we should take precautions," she said, "The safety of our staff and clients is always our priority."
Police blocked Pynsent Street between Firebrace Street and Urquart Street while CFA officers inspected the building, and motorists were asked to avoid the area.
Investigations were still underway at the time of reporting.
