Simply Living staff evacuated their building after an unusual smell was detected

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated August 28 2023 - 9:00pm, first published 5:30pm
Teesh, Chelsea and Caitlen work with Simply Helping at 24 Pynsent Street which was evacuated today after the smell of gas was detected. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Staff from Simply Helping were evacuated from their premises in Pynsent Street about 4 pm Monday August 28 after they detected an unusual smell in the building.

