Before Horsham Rural City Council's August meeting, a motion for change to the current parking system in Horsham failed to get a seconder and lapsed without discussion.
The new parking meter system introduced in the Horsham CAD in March has yet to be welcomed by everyone, with complaints about the distance between the new parking meters, inconvenience, difficulty to operate, and divided zone confusion from community members.
The council undertook to review the system six months after installation, and the review is underway.
First-term councillor Ian Ross moved the motion at the August meeting to change the new system based on feedback he's received from users.
"I am very disappointed my motion did not attract a seconder, he told the Wimmera Mail-Times; I had my notes prepared and never got to say or share anything," he said.
The motion included that a Strategic Parking Meter Review be completed within 60 days of the adoption of his resolution and include a review of the parking zones, that the council considered more all-day parks, that parking exemptions be allowed for people on duty doing charity work, an assessment of the economic viability of meters, and the removal of meters.
The councillor said he believed there needed to be more clarity about the economic value of the new system.
The motion also included the council waiving all fines issued during the past two months.
Councillor Ross said, "The new system needs to be fixed based on the feedback I have received from the community.
He said Horsham risked significant reputational damage if the current parking plan was not modified.
"Our Parking Committee was dismissed, and I believe the current system was implemented without appropriate community consultation. Many businesses have concerns about reduced turnover due to the changed shopper experience. These issues need addressing with strong empathic leadership, " he said.
The Telangatuk East farmer said his personal views were that there should be no zones, more parking meters to reduce the distance between them, and the system should be more straightforward.
"In addition, and this is my personal opinion, I believe that charity workers who donate their time to the community should be provided with a parking pass or exemption. Some charity workers are 80 or 90 years of age. We expect them to walk unreasonable distances to operate a parking meter to contribute to the community, and this pass should extend to carers, too."
"Personally, I'd like the new meters removed completely," he said.
In my assessment of the Horsham community, they are very polite, patient, and slow to anger, but this situation has been building, and there is the paradigm of righteous anger.," he said.
Mayor Robyn Gulline said today Tuesday, August 29, "The promised review on the new parking system has already attracted 800 responses. Public members have until September 8 to lodge their response; a report on the community review will follow this and is planned for presentation at the September council meeting. The report will be available to the public."
"Some concerns that have been raised since the implementation of the new system have been technical, and some have been around policy. The Council will be better positioned to comment further when the report is complete," she said.
