Murtoa Police were called to a vehicle and trailer crash on Tuesday morning, August 29, just before 8am. The vehicle had a trailer attached.
Sergeant Emma Taylor from the Murtoa Police Station said, "It appeared there may have been a mechanical failure of the vehicle that resulted in the trailer jackknifing and the vehicle rolling onto its side."
The vehicle and trailer had trade equipment and tools on board.
No injuries were reported, police said.
The incident ccurred on the corner of Stawell Road and Lake Street, Murtoa, Victoria.
Police and the CFA attended the scene, directing early morning travellers around the crash scene.
CFA Officers were involved in the clean-up of the area.
For police assistance in a non-emergency call 131 444 but for an emergency call triple zero 000.
