Murtoa crash blamed on possible mechanical problems.

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated August 29 2023 - 11:14am, first published 11:00am
A vehicle and trailer involved in an incident at Murtoa on Tuesday, August 29. Picture supplied
Murtoa Police were called to a vehicle and trailer crash on Tuesday morning, August 29, just before 8am. The vehicle had a trailer attached.

