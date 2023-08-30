Ararat and Southern Mallee will have the chance to earn the first spot in the 2023 WFNL grand final when the two sides face off at Anzac Park on Saturday, September 2.
The Rats enjoyed the week off as minor premiers and come into the clash with two regular season wins over the Giants.
In round six, Matt Walder's side led by three points at the last change before it kicked five of the last six goals and recorded a 31-point win.
Tom Mills booted five goals in the Rats' 63-point win in round 15.
Southern Mallee enters the clash after a 12-goal win over the Saints in the first qualifying final.
Rupert Sangster and Josh Webster kicked three goals as Mickitja Rotumah-Onus and Kieran Delahunty finished atop the best.
Horsham Saints and Dimboola play in the semi-final at Beulah Memorial Park on Sunday, September 3.
The Saints could not quell a dangerous Giants forward line on Saturday, August 26.
Cody Bryan and Mitch Martin kicked two goals.
Angus Martin and Sam Clyne featured in the best.
The Roos came from 38 points down at the first change to defeat Minyip Murtoa in the elimination final at Alexandra Oval on Sunday, August 27.
Jonathon Ross and Dylan Landt were electric in the forward half and kicked four goals each.
Landt joined Billy Hayes atop the best.
Ararat was a force in the reserves during the regular season, dropping only a single game on its way to the second qualifying final against the Burras at Anzac Park.
The Rats recorded a two-goal win over the Burras in round seven before a 110-point victory at Minyip Recreation Reserve in round 16.
For Minyip Murtoa, it claimed a 25-point win over Horsham Saints in the first qualifying final.
Brent Hudson, Nicholas Hudson and Brad Uwland kicked two goals.
Uwland joined Adam Schache atop the best.
There will be no tomorrow for the Saints and Demons when the local rivals square off at Beulah in the semi-final.
Nathan Byrne, Jared Morris and Robert Walker hit the scoreboard in the Saints' loss to the Burras.
Bowen Friend was named atop the best with Byrne.
Horsham had an eight-goal win over the Warriors in the elimination final.
Cody Frizon kicked three goals for the Demons.
Logan Millar and Deek Roberts featured in the best.
It is another cross-town battle when the Demons and Saints square off in the second qualifying final at Anzac Park on Saturday, September 2.
Horsham finished with a 16-0 regular season record, which included a 56-point win in round two and a 34-point victory in round 11.
Drew Harris kicked three goals for the Saints as it clung onto a two-point lead against the Rats in the first qualifying final.
Bailey Brennan and Levi Munyard finished atop the best.
There will be two matches between the Rats and Burras at Beulah on Sunday, September 3.
Ararat just fell short in its clash with the Saints.
Cooper Evans and James Jennings kicked two goals.
Jennings joined Reggie Jenkins atop the best.
Minyip Murtoa had a 43-point win over Nhill at Alexandra Oval.
Seth Callaby added three goals for the Burras.
Lochlon McConnell and Wilson Mitchell featured atop the best.
It was another undefeated regular season for the Demons in the Under 14s as it prepares to take on the Saints in the second qualifying final.
Horsham claimed wins by 44 points and 10 goals in the regular season.
Hugh Miller kicked three goals for the Saints in its 38-point win over the Warriors at Murtoa Recreation Reserve.
LJ Kafegellis and Frazer Shurdington finished atop the best.
The Warriors and Eagles will battle at Beulah Memorial Park on Sunday, September 3.
During the regular season, Stawell claimed a 56-point win in round seven and a 40-point win in round 16.
Ewan Kellas, Charmaine Lockwood and captain Mason Notting kicked goals against the Saints.
Billy Egan and Dusty Wethers featured in the best.
Warrack kicked five goals in the last quarter against Ararat at Alexandra Oval to win by ten goals.
Cooper booted six goals as Thomas Penny joined him atop the best.
