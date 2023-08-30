The Horsham District Football and Netball Leagues heats up on Saturday, September 2, as teams take to Kaniva Recreation Reserve for 2023 preliminary finals, with the chance to run out on this year's grand final day on the line.
The Jeparit Rainbow Storm will take on the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers in the senior football grade.
The Storm find themselves in this playoff after suffering a blowout loss to Harrow Balmoral in the qualifying final a week earlier.
While, the Bombers survived a tense finish to its semi final showdown with the Rupanyup Panthers.
A fourth quarter surge put the Panthers in the box seat as the game entered its final minutes, but the Bombers hit back to claim the win.
Noradjuha Quantong senior football coach, Damian Cameron, said the result was massive for the side.
"That's sort of been a little bit the story of our year so far," he said.
"We've been able to get ourselves out of sticky situations, we've been able to play really good games, we've been able to really dog games out when we've had to and we've found different ways of winning football.
"So it's an awesome feeling when we can do that in a big final and get ourselves out of trouble and show a bit of character and fire and get a win."
Read also: Golf club holds Beth Officer event
Despite the Jeparit Rainbow Storm finishing second on the HDFNL, with a clear margin to trailing teams, Noradjuha Quantong is one of only two teams to have picked up a win against the Storm during the year.
That result came in round nine, with the Bombers' footballers walking away with a 37 point margin in their favour.
But, with Jeparit Rainbow having been without several of its stars that day, Cameron expects a tougher fight against a full strength Storm.
"I know they're going to have a different look side," he said.
"They were missing a few of their Darwin boys that game, so they're gonna have a few extra good players in there than they didn't last time.
"But, at the same time, we were missing some key players as well.
"So we probably won't take a heap out of that match apart from just the confidence that we know we can beat them if we play a good game of football."
One player Noradjuha Quantong will have in Saturday's preliminary final is Brock Orval.
Orval is a key player who brings aggression and energy to the contest, but was forced to sit out the side's semi final with a suspension from the weekend prior.
The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers will also contest the reserve football grade's football final.
The Bombers had been the form team in the grade for much of the 2023 season.
The side's qualifying final loss against Harrow Balmoral was only its second on the season.
But, having lost to the Southern Roos, Noradjuha Quantong will now need to make it past Kalkee at Kaniva Recreation Reserve to get the chance to run out on their home track, Quantong Recreation Reserve and for the 2023 grand final.
With a third place finish in the regular season, Kalkee has had a longer route in the preliminary final, having survived elimination games against Edenhope Apsley and Pimpinio.
But, with strong form on the board, the Kees could prove a dangerous proposition for Noradjuha Quantong squad that looks to be struggling to find its peak.
Noradjuha Quantong will have to find an answer for several Kalkee players who have starred over the last two weeks.
Brendan McDonald, Nash Foscarini and Alexander Smith have each been named among the side's best in both finals games.
Noradjuha Quantong will be hoping to fire up the side's leading goal scorer for the season, Tory Chapple. in efforts to surge back into grand final contention.
The last time Noradjuha Quantong and Kalkee met in the reserve grade, The Bombers finished only nine points clear of the Kees.
Kalkee supporters are also in for a double feature on Saturday with the club's under 17 squad taking on the Natimuk United Rams in a playoff for the divisions second junior grade grand final spot.
The Kee's finished second after the 2023 regular season but lost to the Pimpinio Tigers in the qualifying final.
Kalkee's Jayke Greig has been on fire all season in the side's forward 50, he sits second on the division's goal scorers list with 58 majors.
Zach Van Buuren has also starred for the Kees in 2023, having been named in the side's best players in 12 of his 14 appearances for the team.
Read also: Murtoa crash, single vehicle and trailer
Sitting fifth place on the HDFNL ladder coming into finals, Natimuk United had a fight on its hands to continue deep into the post season.
But, The Rams are now two finals wins from two after beating an under-manned Swifts side and scraping past Harrow Balmoral by less than one goal.
Natimuk United's Joey Nagorka has been the side's star inside 50, having kicked 40 goals this season, while Archie Sudholz has not missed the side's best player list from his 13 appearances for Natimuk United.
The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers will take on Rupanyup in the under 14 preliminary final at Kaniva Recreation Reserve.
The Bombers' forward 50 has been full of goal kicking guns all season, with Archie Hogan, Micah Erhardt and Fletcher Hawken featuring in the division's top five scorers.
Rupanyup would likely look to neutralise that offensive might to stall the Bombers' attack.
Although Rupanyup also has an offensive all star in its lineup.
Riley Downer topped the leagues scorers list, earned the best and fairest medal and has been an unbeatable force all over the field during this finals series with his speed, skill and ability to read the contest.
Last time the two sides met, Noradjuha Quantong claimed an eight point win.
For the latest in sporting news across the region, click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.