Football Netball Preview

Noradjuha Quantong buoyed by past win against Storm | HDFNL prelim

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated August 31 2023 - 11:21am, first published August 30 2023 - 5:00pm
The Horsham District Football and Netball Leagues heats up on Saturday, September 2, as teams take to Kaniva Recreation Reserve for 2023 preliminary finals, with the chance to run out on this year's grand final day on the line.

