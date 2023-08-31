The regions top netballers get set to take centre stage at Kaniva Recreation Reserve on Saturday, September 2, to compete for a spot in the 2023 Horsham and District Football Netball League grand final.
The Rupanyup Panthers will take on the Laharum Demons in Saturday's A grade final.
Rupanyup earned its prelim by surviving a semi final on Sunday, August 28, winning against the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers in an emotion fuelled outing.
The Panthers netball development officer died during the lead into finals, and Panthers A grade netball coach, Georgia Hiscock said he was very close with a lot of the club's netballers.
"It's just been a very emotional roller coaster for the team," Hiscock said.
"So [winning is] just that extra when extra bit of relief during a very emotional time."
Rupanyup come into this Saturday's game off the back of wins against two league power houses, Kalkee and Noradjuha Quantong as the side climbs through finals from the lowest qualifying position, 6th.
"The girls are at an all time high at the moment," Hiscock said.
"We're playing to our potential so far throughout these final series.
"I was never confident going into the finals, because it's a whole different ball game.
"But, I'm so proud of how the girls have just banded together."
The Panthers met the Demons twice during the HDFNL, in the sides' latest encounter, Laharum walked its way to a 42 goal victory.
But, Rupanyup didn't make things so easy only a couple of weeks prior.
In round 11, Laharum beat Rupanyup by only one goal, with the Panthers leading the game at several moments.
Hiscock said that result is giving the Panthers the belief the side can get the win this time around.
"We definitely know that we can match it with them," Hiscock said.
"We'll just be going in with that positivity and confidence that we can get the job done."
Laharum come into this weekend's preliminary final after losing to Edenhope Apsley in a tense qualifying final where both side's traded the lead through the dying moments of the contest.
A win against Rupanyup will give Laharum one last chance against the Saints, this time in the HDFNL grand final.
Kalkee will meet Taylors Lake in Saturday's preliminary final with a spot against Pimpinio in the 2023 grand final on the line.
A second-place finish meant the Kees had a look at the Tigers in the previous weekend's qualifying final, but Pimpinio got the better of them.
Taylors Lake's finals run so far has not lacked excitement, the side played out an overtime thriller against Harrow Balmoral in an elimination final before claiming a dominant win against Jeparit Rainbow in the semis.
2023 HDFNL best and fairest, Lilly Weir, starred for the Lakers against Jeparit Rainbow and will likely pose a challenge for Kalkee in the preliminary final.
Kalkee's Jarrah Martin is likely to be key for her side as well.
When the two side's met during the season, the Kee's claimed a 21 goal win.
Kalkee will also feature in Saturday's B grade preliminary final, with the side taking on the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars.
The Cougars will enjoy a home court advantage in the crucial match after the side beat Noradjuha Quantong in a nail-biter to qualify.
The Bombers surged into the lead in the third quarter before being chased back by KLU, with the Cougars claiming a two goal win.
Kalkee were also invloved in a nail-biter in this season's semi finals.
The side lost to Natimuk United by only two goals, sending the Rams into the grand final.
The last time Kalkee and Kaniva Leeor United met, the Kees left with a five goal win.
Pimpinio and Edenhope Apsley will collide in the 15 and under preliminary final at Kaniva Recreation Reserve.
The Tigers finished second in the HDFNL's regular season and lost to Kalkee in the qualifying final to find its way into this encounter.
While Edenhope Apsley come into this game off the back of finals wins against Noradjuha Quantong and Jeparit Rainbow.
The two sides last met in the eighth round, with the Tigers leaving seven points ahead of the Saints.
Pimpinio will also feature in the C grade preliminary finals, with the side taking on Kalkee.
The Kees find there way into this fixture following a loss to Noradjuha Quantong in the qualifying final, while Pimpinio's netballers have claimed wins against Natimuk United and Kaniva Leeor United to earn their way into this playoff.
Holly Noonan has starred for the Tigers through the side's finals campaign and has been named among its best in both outings, while Maree Thompson and Hayley Hatcher has also been given the distinction.
Kalkee's Steph Wallis and Jessie Lakin earned best on court for their role in the Kee's losing qualifying final.
When Kalkee and Pimpinio last met, the margin fell in favour of the Tigers, by five goals.
Harrow Balmoral will take on Laharum in the 13 and under preliminary final.
The Southern Roos come into this game from the qualifying final, while Laharum beat Natimuk United to earn its spot.
When Harrow Balmoral met Natimuk United in round 15, the Southern Roos won by 16 goals.
Edenhope Apsley will be hoping for a change of fortune from its last meeting with Kalkee when the Saints' reserve side meets the Kees on Saturday.
Kalkee came away from the side's round 10 encounter with a five goal win.
A repeat of that result will end Edenhope Apsley's season and send Kalkee into a grand final showdown against Noradjuha Quantong.
