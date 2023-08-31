The Horsham Saints will cross paths with the Demons for the third time this season in the second qualifying final at Anzac Park on Saturday, September 2.
During the regular season, the Saints claimed an early contender for match of the season by four goals in round two.
The round 11 clash saw Jess Cannane's side record a seven-goal victory.
Horsham's defence came to play in the first qualifying final against Stawell.
The Demons only conceded 11 goals in the second half.
Georgia Batson shot 47 goals as Imogen Worthy and Romi Miller featured in the best.
Stawell will look to continue its recent record against Dimboola in the semi-final at Beulah Memorial Park on Sunday, September 3.
The Warriors defeated the Roos by 13 goals in round four and a 16-goal win in round 13.
In the loss to Horsham, Dakota Cosson shot 15 goals.
Jemma Clarkson and Meg Walker featured in the best.
The Roos defeated local rivals Nhill by 12 goals in the elimination final on Sunday, August 27.
Olivia Jorgensen's 42 goals saw her named in the best with goal defender Holly Ross.
The matchup of the Roos' attack and Stawell's defence will be key to the outcome.
During the regular season, the Warriors conceded 654 goals (third in the competition.)
Dimboola's attack scored 786 goals, also third in the league.
Jorgensen has shot 137 goals in the last three matches, so Warriors' defenders Lauren Homden and Lisa Fleming will not have it easy at Beulah.
The cross-town rivalry will continue at Beulah between the Saints and Demons.
Horsham Saints enjoyed an undefeated regular season and recorded 30 and 13-goal wins against the Demons during the regular season.
The Demons claimed a 15-goal victory over Warrack in the first qualifying final.
Zarli Knight was efficient in the goal ring with 37 goals.
Sienna Walsgott joined Knight in the best.
Warrack's second chance comes against Dimboola in Beulah on Sunday, September 3.
Isabella Orszulak added 22 goals for Warrack.
Ava Koschitzke and Charlie Inkster featured in the best.
The Roos held off Ararat in the elimination final at Alexandra Oval.
Tarah Bond shot 24 goals for Dimboola.
Alyssa Petschel and Lilly Schorback were named in the best.
It was Horsham that had an undefeated regular season when it faces the Saints in the second qualifying final.
The Demons had wins of 12 and 13 goals during the regular season.
Horsham Saints conceded eight of the first 10 goals against Stawell before it recorded a 15-goal win.
Holly Combe was a dead-eye in the goal ring with 32 goals.
Combe was named in the best alongside Zeena Kelm.
The Warriors and Burras will square off in the semi-final.
Nicole McEvoy added 16 goals for the Warriors.
Jessie Stewart and McEvoy featured in the best.
Minyip Murtoa edged Ararat 50-47 in the elimination final on Sunday, August 27.
Tamira Cullinan shot 27 goals for the Burras.
Claire Mackay's 23 goals saw her named in the best with Taylor Forster.
After its first qualifying final win over Horsham Saints, Warrack faces the Demons at Anzac Park.
Lauren Clyne shot 32 goals in the six-goal win.
Clyne featured in the best with Lucy Holland.
The Saints will play Stawell in the semi-final after the Warriors' extra-time win over the Burras.
Lena Marshmann shot 25 goals for the Saints and was named in the best with Jaida Doran.
Ayva Mitchell put up 23 goals for the Warriors.
Sophie Hutton and Roxana Monaghan Angelats were included in the best.
After it edged the Saints at Murtoa, the Warriors have set up a second qualifying final clash with the Demons.
Horsham won its regular season meetings by 15 goals in round eight and two goals in round 17.
Michelle Beaton shot 14 goals against the Saints.
Johannah Parker and Courtney Mcilvride featured in the best.
Horsham Saints will meet Ararat after it defeated Dimboola in the elimination final at Alexandra Oval.
Sherri Hicks and Rebecca Pohlner shot eight goals for the Saints.
Kiana Marshman and Pohlner were named in the best.
Izzie Fuller shot 19 goals for the Rats.
After an 18-goal win in the first qualifying final, the Demons have set up a clash with the Saints with the victor to progress to the grand final.
Rani Potter finished with 23 goals for Horsham and featured in the best with Ruby Janetzki.
Ararat will play Stawell in the semi-final at Beulah.
Eleanor Sladdin shot 15 of the Rats' 17 goals and joined Mabelle Bourizk in the best.
The Warriors defeated Dimboola by six goals in the elimination final.
Lily Baker shot 25 goals.
Bella Mibus and Ava Henderson were included in the best.
The Demons and Saints will conclude the action at Anzac Park on Saturday, September 2.
Georgia Baker-Miller shot 22 goals in the Saints' eight-goal win over Stawell in the first qualifying final.
Annie Mintern and Ashlee Ison featured in the best.
The Warriors will face Minyip Murtoa after it defeated Nhill in the elimination final at Alexandra Oval.
Bella Noonan shot 15 goals for the Burras as Lyla Schultz and Jessie Delahunty were included in the best.
Warriors' captain Tara Ahern added 12 goals in the second qualifying final against the Saints.
Mia Carter and Eliza Marrow featured in the best.
