Fraud trials for three members of Framlingham's Clark family have been set down to start on October 6 in the Melbourne County Court.
It's expected there will be four back-to-back trials, the first starting October 6 involving former Framlingham Aboriginal Trust administrator Geoff Clark, his wife Trudy Clark and their son Jeremy Clark.
A scheduled second trial will involve Geoff and Jeremy Clark, a third and fourth trial would include Geoff Clark only.
In the Warrnambool Magistrates Court two years ago magistrate Charlie Rozencwajg committed the Clarks to stand trial.
In a hearing that had at that stage stretched over 18 months and was repeatedly interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues, Mr Rozencwajg decided on August 25, 2021, that Mr Clark, now 71, should be committed to stand trial in the County Court on more than 370 fraud charges.
Trudy, 67, has 20 of her original 481 charges remaining, mainly relating to allegations over payments of $550,000 in legal fees for her husband.
Jeremy Clark has 39 charges, mainly relating to legal fees, the infamous 'Geoff's Deck' at his father's property and a Halls Gap maintenance program.
More than 700 of an original 1171 charges alleged in the $2.48 million case against the Clarks, including another son Aaron, were dropped.
Geoff, Trudy and Jeremy Clark have entered not guilty pleas to their remaining charges.
The case started after Geoff Clark was charged with a total of 543 offences by Victoria Police major fraud and extortion squad detectives after a seven-year police investigation code named Operation Omega.
Trudy was originally issued with 481 charges, Jeremy Clark 114 and Aaron Clark 32 charges.
Aaron Clark's matters are understood to have since been finalised.
