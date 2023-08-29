The Wimmera Mail-Times
Geoff Clark, wife Trudy Clark and son Jeremy Clark to stand trial

By Andrew Thomson
August 30 2023
Geoff Clark outside the Warrnambool court complex. He's pleaded not guilty to about 370 fraud related charges. This is a file image.
Fraud trials for three members of Framlingham's Clark family have been set down to start on October 6 in the Melbourne County Court.

