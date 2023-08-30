Former Horsham Saint Maggie Caris has been named in the Australian 21 and Under netball squad for the second time.
The Melbourne University Lightning defender was named in the squad released on Wednesday, August 30.
It is the second consecutive year that Caris has been selected, and is one of four Victorians in the 2023 squad.
In September, the 17-player squad will complete a four-day training camp at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra.
The camp will provide athletes with specialist coaching, match play and off-court education opportunities.
Along with her second appearance in the 21 and Under squad, Caris was selected in the 19 and Under squad in 2020 and 2021.
Caris featured in the 17 and Under squad in 2018 and 2019.
"Congratulations to all athletes named in the squad. It's fantastic to see their hard work and dedication rewarded with this opportunity," said Netball Victoria General Manager Vixens, Performance and Pathways, Megan Simpson.
"Having such strong Victorian representation in national squads is an exciting reflection of the depth of talent in our Victorian netball pathway."
Caris has also been a squad member of the Melbourne Vixens since 2022.
