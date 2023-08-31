Labor cuts to soil strategy

The Albanese Labor Government is cutting corners and undermining soil health and agriculture despite previous bipartisan support - turning their back on our farmers.
The National Soils Advocate, the Honourable Penelope Wensley AC, will not continue as Labor lets her term lapse. Agriculture Minister Murray Watt is cutting funding to programs that previously had bipartisan support.
At a time when many countries face substantial soil, water, food, and nutrition problems and the growing global population heightens the demand for food and fibre, there is an amplified need for sustainability if Wimmera crops are to continue to be exported to the world.
Instead, Labor has turned its back on agriculture with no detail on who or what will replace the National Soils Advocate, even though the Government has had nearly 18 months to plan.
The former Coalition Government set up the National Soil Strategy in May 2021 and committed $196.9 million to its implementation.
As the party representing regional Australia, the Nationals know the value of healthy soil to our Agricultural production. We invested because we know soils are imperative for the environment, economy, food security, and costs.
The strategy was to prioritise soil health, empower soil innovation and stewards, and strengthen soil knowledge and capability.
Labor has budgeted $56 million to implement the National Soil Action Plan with other states and territories, which included $36 million from the Natural Heritage Trust that already focuses on soils.
They also redirected $11.7 million from the National Soils Strategy to what they call other priorities.
This comes after Labor had already cut the Coalition's innovative $54 million Soil Monitoring
Incentives Program (SMIP), using the excuse of flooding.
Yet again Labor is taking the Wimmera, good farming, and soil management for granted. They need to remember where their food and fibre come from and who delivers the export earnings that drive our economy and provide the taxes for Labor's pet projects in the capital cities.
