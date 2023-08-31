Business owner Andrea Hurley is accustomed to using the V/Line bus service in Victoria, and usually without issue, but she said this was not the case when she caught the bus earlier this month.
"I arrived at the bus terminal to travel from Southern Cross to Ballarat at 11am on a Tuesday, and when it came time to load my luggage, the driver told me I had to do it myself," she said.
Ms Hurley said she travels by bus often rather than using her car and had never been asked to do this before. She said she questioned the driver.
"I asked him what his job was if it wasn't to load the luggage, and he said his job was to drive the bus," she said.
"He also asked me what I would do [who would lift my luggage] if I traveled by train."
Ms Hurley said she put one piece of luggage on the bus in the underneath compartment, but with difficulty because she has painful shoulder tendonitis.
"I struggled to lift it, but after I put one piece of luggage on the bus, he put the other one on," she said.
Ms Hurley said that speaking out about her experience made her aware that hers was not an isolated case, and she contacted the V/Line Victoria complaints department.
"I was in shock to be treated this way, regardless of the driver's duties, surely it's common courtesy to help anyone who needs it," she said.
Read More: Council scores high with community
During investigations by the Wimmera Mail-Times, we learned an 83-year-old man had a similar experience on the same bus route, claiming he was told he must get his luggage off the bus.
Family members said they were concerned their father had to reach into the luggage compartment to get his luggage.
"Our father is 83 years old, and that action of bending in under the doors of the underneath luggage compartment and then lifting his luggage to remove it was very strenuous for him," they said.
They said they decided to speak out after hearing about Ms Hurley's experience.
The V/Line Regional public transport website luggage information site advises that conductors, station staff, and coach drivers are available to assist passengers throughout their journey.
It also advises that luggage assistance be accessed before the journey and booked through the checked luggage system to the passenger's destination.
The Wimmera Mail-Times contacted V/Line, and provided further information about Ms Hurley's travel; a representative said they would follow up on her claims.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.