The Arapiles Cycling Event (ACE) is returning after a four-year hiatus.
Based in Natimuk, the community bike ride will be held on Saturday, October 7.
ACE offers three course options with 100, 50 and 20 kilometres events taking in the scenery of Mount Arapiles and the surrounding Wimmera landscape.
Pedal-assisted E-Bikes will be welcomed to participate in a first for the event.
"The 100-kilometre and 50-kilometre circuits avoid major highways and utilise sealed roads with directional signage to guide the riders," said course director Leigh O'Connell.
"The 20-kilometre route is along the Arapiles Big Sky Cycling Trail and is suitable for bikes with wide tyres."
Online entries have opened, with riders from Melbourne, Geelong, Ballarat, Warrnambool and South Australia expected to attend.
Fees for the 100-kilometre event are $85 and $75 for the 50-kilometre circuit.
The Fees for the 20-kilometre event is $15 for adults and $10 for children under 18.
A percentage of the rider fees will support Wimmera Against Cancer in Kids (WACK) and the work it does in the local community.
