Iconic Wimmera-Mallee agribusiness O'Connors is set to purchased by a US machinery firm.
Titan Machinery, based in Fargo, North Dakota, will purchase O'Connors, which has grown to become Australia's largest Case IH machinery dealership, subject to regulatory approval.
Officials from the companies expect the sale will be confirmed during the final quarter of 2023.
O'Connors, which set up in Birchip in 1964 has 16 branches across Victoria, South Australia and NSW, covering much of the nation's premier cropping regions.
There are now branches at Ballarat, Birchip, Bordertown, Condobolin, Corowa, Echuca, Forbes, Grenfell, Horsham, Mildura, Ouyen, Shepparton, Swan Hill, Warracknabeal, St Arnaud and West Wyalong.
O'Connors chief executive Gareth Webb, said the announcement would be a boost for grower customers.
"Joining the Titan Group will further enhance the customer benefits that come with an expansive network, particularly in the areas of parts availability and technical support as well as product expertise and availability," he said.
"Our customers and staff will have access to knowledge and support from the world's largest Case IH dealer, bolstering the support already offered," he said.
He said there would be no difference to the business operationally and that employees would retain their jobs.
"The current O'Connors management team and employees will remain the same, it will be business as usual in our day-to-day operations and our customers remain our number one priority."
David Meyer Titan Machinery chairman said his company had been watching O'Connors with interest for some time.
"we are very impressed with the O'Connors senior management team, led by Gareth, who have been operating the business exceptionally well over the last five years after succeeding the retiring major shareholders Dennis and Mark O'Connor," he said.
"It's the strong O' Connors team, along with their great track record of retailing and supporting the high horsepower Case IH product line up that makes this a very compelling acquisition."
"O'Connors has established itself as a respected leader in the region, earning a reputation for its deep expertise and employee and customer-centric focus."
