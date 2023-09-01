Josh-Bromley-Lynch will play only his seventh game of the season when he lines up for the Southern Mallee Giants in its second semi-final against Ararat at Anzac Park on Saturday, September 2.
Bromley-Lynch last pulled on the orange and charcoal in round 14 and was sidelined between rounds four and nine.
Leigh Stewart comes out as the only change for the Giants.
The Rats are unchanged for the trip to Warracknabeal.
Jack Ganley remains sidelined from a leg injury sustained against the Warriors in round 14, whilst captain Riley Taylor is participating in full training as he works back from his injury issues.
Horsham Saints have made two changes from the side featured in the first qualifying final.
Inside midfielder Gage Wright returns from suspension, and forward Adrianne Lupton comes back in.
Wright has kicked nine goals and has featured in the best eight times in 16 games.
Lupton has been a key piece for both senior grades inside the forward 50.
In 14 matches, Lupton has kicked 40 goals.
Tall utility Matthew Brown and Will Tickner have been omitted.
Dimboola is unchanged from the side that defeated the Burras for the first semi-final with the Saints at Beulah Memorial Park.
Ins: Nil.
Outs: Nil.
Lineup: Henry Shea, Ben Taylor, Tom Williamson, Matthew Spalding, Baydn Cosgriff, Daniel Mendes, Sonny Kettle, Tom Mills, Kade Bohner, Jake Robinson, Jacob Bates, Robert Armstrong, Ethan Summers, Thomas Cousins, Flynn Toner, Tex Korewha, Cody Lindsay, Luke Spalding, Liam Arnott, Brody Griffin, Jake Williamson.
Ins: Nil.
Outs: Nil.
Lineup: Jonathon Ross, Billy Hayes, Darcy Barber, Jackson O'Neil, Jack Landt, Ben Miller, Dylan Landt, Ryan Bell, Matthew Rosier, Aisea Raikiwasa, Simon Nuske, Thomas O'Dwyer, Will Barber, Jayden Lehmann, Sam Godden, Elliot Braithwaite, Darcy Dubois, Hayden Walters, Patrick Lindsey, Lachlan Mackley, Will Griffiths.
Ins: Gage Wright, Adrianne Lupton.
Outs: Will Tickner, Matthew Brown.
Lineup: Angus Martin, Judd Wright, Patrick Knott, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Daniel Rees, Jordy Keyte, Jarrod Garth, Will Brennan, Jacob O'Beirne, Tom Vincent, William Taylor, Codi Kenny, Mitchell Clarke, Max Bryan, Cody Bryan, Daniel Ervin, Becker Irwin, Adrianne Lupton, Mitch Martin.
Ins: Josh Bromley-Lynch.
Outs: Leigh Stewart.
Lineup: Jake Garvey, Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Josh Bromley-Lynch, Josh Webster, Rupert Sangster, Mickitja Rotumah-Onus, Liam Nelson, Jackson Fisher, Liam Price, Tyler Lehmann, Angus McSweyn, Tobias Fisher, Sam White, Lou White, Luke Mahony, Kai Sheers, Kieran Delahunty, Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Matt Bellinger.
