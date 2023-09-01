The Jeparit Rainbow Storm have made three changes for its HDFNL preliminary final against Noradjuha Quantong at Kaniva Recreation Reserve on Saturday, September 2.
Justin Cozens, Jordan Leach and Braxton Ah Mat return to the side that the Southern Roos defeated in the qualifying final.
It has been an injury-affected season for Ah Mat after he completed the NTFL season with St Marys.
Ah Mat had a seven-week layoff between rounds three and 10.
In his seven matches, Ah Mat has kicked 10 goals.
Cozens missed the match at North Park and will come in for his twelfth match in the seniors.
Leach last played against the Lakers in round 16 and has played 14 matches at the top level this season.
The Storm will be without Bradley Stokes, Matthew Thomas and Nathan Cocks.
Stokes, who also played in the NTFL, has had a significant impact with the Storm this season.
In eight matches, Stokes has kicked six goals and featured in the best on three occasions.
Thomas and Cocks had played 12 and seven matches in the seniors respectively.
Brock Orval returns for the Bombers after he missed the semi-final against Rupanyup through suspension.
Orval has averaged three goals a game for the Bombers, with a season-high of eight coming in round 11 against Kaniva Leeor United.
Check out the HDFNL preliminary final matchups HERE.
Ins: Justin Cozens, Jordan Leach, Braxton Ah Mat.
Outs: Bradley Stokes, Matthew Thomas, Nathan Cocks.
Line-up: Nicholas Yarran, Simon Clugston, Lucas Edelsten, Jakob Cocks, Daniel Batson, Xavier Oakley, Thomas Clarke, Peter Weir, Thomas Long, Thomas Schumann, Matthew Synoradzki, Ashley Clugston, William Hutchison, Antonio James, Trent Burgoyne, Scott Driscoll, William Batson, Dean Perkins, Justin Cozens, Jordan Leach, Braxton Ah Mat.
Ins: Brock Orval.
Outs: Riley Dunlop.
Line-up: Heath Schulz, Declan Busby, James Hallett, Cam Bruce, Michael Phelan, Jason Kerr, Jack Vague, Zachary Kelly, Dawson Cross, Brock Orval, Wade Francis, Zane Batson, Damian Cameron, Dylan Busby, Jayden Besford, Nigel Kelly, Ash Lawson, Brandon Ellis, Alex Ross, James Gregg, Levi Mock.
For the latest in HDFNL news from across the league, click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.