The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Ambulance Victoria urges Wimmera to plan ahead this Asthma Week

September 1 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Asthma inhalers. Picture by Pixabay
Asthma inhalers. Picture by Pixabay

One in nine Victorians live with asthma, a serious airway condition that in most cases is manageable with medication and a daily plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.