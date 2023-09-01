The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Bunnings Horsham hosts family fun night for Father's Day | GALLERY

SL
Alex Gretgrix
By Sheryl Lowe, and Alex Gretgrix
Updated September 1 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bunnings Horsham has had another night of fun for everyone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.