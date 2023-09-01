Bunnings Horsham has had another night of fun for everyone.
On August 31, stalls lined the store aisles with something there for every person of every age.
The organisation hold four a year as part of their give back to the community with each table dedicated to different community groups allowed to fundraise without cost for the space.
Bunnings provided a barbeque dinner, drinks, the tools and materials for some of the craft sites to make wooden items and gifts for Father's Day.
The other three events for the year are held for Mother's Day, Christmas and Easter with Father Christmas and Easter Bunny in attendance at the latter.
One attendee said the night was "very successful and everyone had a great time."
The event ran between 6pm and 8pm.
