Farmer and former Second World War pilot, Mr Ian McRae, had seen and done a lot in his 101 years, but today September 1, he did something he'd never done before. He took to the skies, which is not unusual for a former pilot, but instead of a Tiger Moth or similar aircraft of the 40's, being used when he was training pilots for overseas duty during the war, he hopped aboard a hot air balloon.
"He's never been late for anything," his son Robert said, so getting up before dawn to catch a hot air balloon was not a problem.
"I set the alarm for 5am, had my breakfast, and was on the road quite early," Mr McRae Snr said.
After a 20-minute drive from Dimboola, he met son Robert and grandson Xavier at the family farm to head off to the launch site on the Minyup Dimboola Road, north of Horsham.
His son, Mr Robert McRae organised the event and accompanied his Dad on the 12-kilometer trip, which lasted about an hour.
They soared over canola and wheat fields, before landing at the family farm he owned as a fourth-generation farmer, about an hour after take-off.
"Dad loved it; he hugged our pilot, Sarah Ellis, when we landed. She was excellent. We landed completely upright; the basket didn't topple at all."
"She took us so low during the flight the basket touched the canola flowers, and then she took us up again without any problems," he said.
"It was a new experience for Dad and me, and it was a very nice time to share with him," he said.
Four generations, including Mr McRae Snr, gathered as the sun rose and he set out on his inaugural hot air balloon journey. Robert is fifth generation, Xavier sixth. Seventh-generation Oliver and Alyssa were up early to wave their great-grandfather off too.
"The only thing is, I haven't flown in a helicopter," Mr McRae Snr said.
So we'll watch the skies for Mr McRae's next adventure.
Mr McRae Snr's early farming days were interrupted by World War II. His father had served in WWI, so in 1942 at 19, it was a natural progression for him to join. He trained as an engineer and then as a bomber pilot and entered flight engineer training, preventing him from going overseas. He was needed in Australia to train those who were. After four years in the Airforce, he returned to the farm, he had a bird's eye view of today.
"He was an excellent pilot, so I knew he would enjoy this," son Robert said..
