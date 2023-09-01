The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Mr Ian McRae

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
September 1 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Farmer and former Second World War pilot, Mr Ian McRae, had seen and done a lot in his 101 years, but today September 1, he did something he'd never done before. He took to the skies, which is not unusual for a former pilot, but instead of a Tiger Moth or similar aircraft of the 40's, being used when he was training pilots for overseas duty during the war, he hopped aboard a hot air balloon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.