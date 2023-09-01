Voice referendum: will you vote Yes or No? Take our reader survey

When Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announces in South Australia on August 30 the date of the Indigenous Voice referendum, it will start more than a month of formal campaigning by the Yes and No sides.
Mr Albanese is widely expected to send Australians to the polls on October 14, the date preferred by the government and the "Yes23" campaign. But the referendum could also be held on October 7, the weekend after the AFL and NRL grand finals.
On referendum day, 17.5 million eligible voters will be asked if they approve of a proposed alteration to the Australian Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to the parliament and the executive government.
Are you ready to have your say in the Voice referendum? Will you vote Yes or No, and why? Where have you been getting your information on the proposed changes? What questions do you still need answered to be able to make an informed choice?
We're asking our readers to share their views in an online survey conducted by ACM's research team at Chi Squared. ACM is the publisher of this masthead.
When we asked you about the Voice in June, more than 10,000 people responded: 38 per cent saying they expected to vote yes, 55 per cent indicating they did not support the establishment of the Voice, and 7 per cent undecided. In regional Australia the Yes vote shrank to 35 per cent while the No vote grew to 57 per cent.
Now, with the date of the referendum finally set to be confirmed and copies of the Australian Electoral Commission's official Yes/No case pamphlet due to begin arriving in mailboxes across the country, we're inviting readers to tell us how they intend to vote in October and why.
