I saw a sight this week to strike fear in the heart of many a cyclist.
A magpie with a twig in its mouth.
Yes, already the swooping season is upon on.
The approach of spring brings with it many joys for a rider. The forests are alive with wattle. The temperatures are terrific, the skies are often blue and as the bulbs are popping their heads above the ground.
And then there are the magpies.
Only a fraction of them swoop. The rest go about their business leaving cyclists and walkers alone.
But those few, those marauding few, can cause havoc.
Last year I had to abandon riding because I was a magnet for a couple of maggies.
I also had to stop riding another time because of a young, persistent magpie. I counted six fly-bys - hitting my helmet - as I hunkered down over my handlebars.
It turns out our black and white feathered friends can remember faces, so perhaps they didn't like mine.
A friend I was riding with on July 27 was swooped. It was a "feeble" attempt he said, almost as if it couldn't be bothered in the beautiful spring sunshine.
It won't last, that feebleness. They seem to progress in agro as the season does.
For the next few months I'll have one eye to the sky and my ears alert to the "clack" of a bird coming in to attack.
And pedal like mad to get away.
