Southern Mallee are the first team through to the 2023 WFNL grand final after it gave Ararat its first loss of the season on Saturday, September 3.
The full-time score at Anzac Park was 11.7 (73)-14.13 (97).
The Giants went straight inside its forward 50 from the opening bounce.
After a boundary throw-in, Rupert Sangster's snap faded across the face of the goal through for a minor score.
Another boundary throw-in was the source of Southern Mallee's first goal five minutes in.
From the centre wing, the football was moved inside the forward 50, where Josh Webster finished on the run.
Webster scored two consecutive goals after a set shot from the right-forward flank.
Tom Mills replied with the Rats' first goal 12 minutes in.
Mills marked Tex Korewha's shot a goal on the line and snapped from close range.
After the middle of the term was played between the arcs, Josh Bromley-Lynch marked his return as he dribbled a goal home from close range.
Tom Williamson and Brody Griffin kicked back-to-back goals for the Rats as the margin was reduced to eight points late in the first term.
Tex Korewha added the Rats' fourth deep into time on as the Southern Mallee lead was trimmed to two points at the first change.
Read more: Up, up, and away for this former WWII pilot.
Giants coach Kieran Delahunty wanted his side to adjust around centre bounces.
"It's just that second possession into space; it's rushed because they're applying pressure on the inside [of the contest]," Delahunty said.
The Rats led early in the second quarter for the first time, as it continued to be efficient in the forward half.
Korewha's second made it two goals in the first eight minutes for Ararat.
Webster replied quickly with his third and fourth before Luke Mahony extended the lead to nine points.
A Billy Lloyd goal gave the Giants a 21-point lead at the long break.
Read more: ACE ride returns
The Rats took less than a minute to respond in the third quarter.
Williamson floated across the pack and took an uncontested mark.
He made no mistake with the set shot from 20 metres out.
Following an intercept mark from Heath Smith, Mahony doubled his account.
After a long period with the football locked in its forward half, goals to Mills and Jake Robinson reduced the margin to eight points.
Ararat's fourth goal of the term narrowed the margin to within a goal after 21 minutes of the third term.
Sangster kicked another from a stoppage as the Giants got one against the run of play to lead by seven points at the last change.
Rats coach Matt Walder wanted his side to be the first to react in the fourth quarter.
"Any ball off half-forward or half-back, you have to be the first to react," Walder said.
We had a rush of it [momentum] early in the third, then it settled down; you need to feel the rush of it again."
Southern Mallee kicked a goal inside the first 45 seconds of the fourth term to make it a three-score lead.
The football continued to live in the Giants' forward half, with its lead extended to 23 points.
Daniel Mendes kicked Ararat's eleventh goal after 13 minutes in the last term to keep the minor premiers well within touching distance.
The midpoint of the quarter saw the football live inside the Rats' forward half.
Southern Mallee's defence held firm and reduced the scoring to one behind.
At the other end of the ground, Mahony kicked his third after 22 minutes of the term.
The former coach's set shot ended up being the last goal of the match.
The Giants have secured the first spot in the grand final with a four-goal win.
Ararat awaits the winner of the first semi-final between Horsham Saints and Dimboola in the preliminary final.
Tom Mills kicked three goals for the Rats.
Brody Griffin joined Mills atop the best.
Josh Webster's five goals saw him feature in the best alongside Luke Mahony.
Keep up to date with the latest news from around the league HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.