The Jeparit Rainbow Storm will head into the 2023 Horsham District Football and Netball League grand final after defeating the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers in a preliminary final at Kaniva Recreation Reserve on Saturday, September 2.
Noradjuha Quantong commanded the score board for much of the game.
An early goal for Jeparit Rainbow couldn't get momentum behind the side.
Noradjuha Quantong was strong in the contest, and when moving the ball through the midfield, the Bombers found open field on the right wing.
Luck was also on the side of the Bombers.
One early kick, taken well out of range, dropped behind every defender and looked to trickle though for a behind, but a wild bounce a few feet from the line, and Noradjuha Quantong were heading for a centre bounce.
Territory did come later for Jeparit Rainbow, but the opportunities only allowed two additional points before the first break.
Jeparit Rainbow co-coach, Scott Driscoll spoke to his player's during the quarter time huddle on controlling the field.
"We need to be making the field small for them and big for ourselves," said Driscoll.
"But, right now we're not making it much of anything for us."
Driscoll also urged his players to keep looking for that overlap and that run, assuring his men that they will come.
A rocket, launched from the boot of Jeparit rainbow's Peter Weir, sailed from the edge of the centre square, blasting through the posts for the second quarters opening major.
And, after a mounting offensive push for Noradjuha Quantong was spoiled by JR's Antonio James another goal followed.
A third major had the Storm within one goal of Noradjuha Quantong before the Bombers had found one point in the second term.
But, with their backs against the wall, the Bombers footballers hit the detonator and let rip a series of majors to put the pressure back on the Storm.
Momentum swayed for the balance of the term.
Jeparit Rainbow surged to a late lead before Noradjuha Quantong hit back.
Going into half time, the Bombers led a close contest by four points.
The tight contest continued through the third.
Scoring was slow in the early stages, before a couple of early goals allowed the Bombers to grow a cushion.
JR took control for much of the term's play, and led for some time, but a late surge by the Bombers gave Noradjuha Quantong a 16 point advantage with one quarter remaining.
Jeparit Rainbow once again closed the gap to Noradjuha Quantong in the fourth quarter, only for the Bombers to re-establish a lead.
Read also: ACE ride returns
Scoring slowed as the minutes ticked down, with JR needing two goals and change to win.
But, an unwavering Storm gave nothing away and slowly drifted back to the Bombers, before a late goal gave the side a six goal advantage with the siren primed.
The siren sounded and Jeparit Rainbow punched its ticket to the HDFNL grand final.
One last goal sealed the Storm's win, 16.11 (107) - 14.12 (96), denying Noradjuha Quantong a home grand final.
Peter Weir was a focal point for the Storm inside the forward 50, he finished with eight goals.
Next, Jeparit Rainbow will take to Quantong Recreation Reserve on Saturday, September 9, to take on Harrow Balmoral with the 2023 HDFNL premiership on the line.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.