Horsham Saints defeated Dimboola, will face Ararat | WFNL SF1 football

Lucas Holmes
Lucas Holmes
Updated September 3 2023 - 8:05pm, first published 8:00pm
Horsham Saints have earned a spot in the WFNL preliminary final after a 40-point win over Dimboola on Sunday, September 3.

