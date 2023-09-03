Horsham Saints have earned a spot in the WFNL preliminary final after a 40-point win over Dimboola on Sunday, September 3.
The full-time score at Beulah Memorial Park was 17.13 (115)-10.15 (75).
Jacob O'Beirne opposed Jack Landt, who started in the goal square at the centre bounce, as Dylan Landt began in the centre square.
Both sides had moments inside the forward 50, but the Saints were the first to score down breeze.
Sam Clyne was the first player to get their name on the scorecard from a boundary throw-in deep in attack.
A stoppage from the half-forward flank was the source of the Saints' second goal.
Mitch Martin broke out of the front of the stoppage and kicked on the run as the Saints opened up an early 13-point lead.
The Saints kept the football in its forward half as the pressure from Will Brennan and Adrianne Lupton was high.
Brennan was rewarded for being in front and snapped from close range 13 minutes into the first term.
The Roos replied after Jonathan Ross centred a short pass to Sam Godden, who converted the set shot.
It was Lupton's turn at the other end, who finished with class deep inside the forward 50.
The Saints continued to switch the football in the corridor as it looked to utilise the scoring end late in the term.
The first quarter lasted 26 minutes as the Saints led by 22 points.
Roos senior coach Jack Landt wanted his side to lift its defensive pressure.
"We've worked hard to get it in there [inside 50], but they are getting some easy kicks out of there. We've also got to work hard to keep it in there," Landt said.
"Our focus needs to be on the defensive game."
After the early period of the term was played between the arcs, Godden had a long set shot that registered a minor score.
However, Godden did not need a second invitation.
Dru Pilmore took a strong mark deep inside the forward 50.
Pilmore unselfishly handballed to Godden, who finished on his non-preferred right boot.
Will Taylor and Ross traded goals quickly, with the Saints' lead being 15 points 10 minutes into the second quarter.
After an end-to-end period, Martin kicked his first after Gage Wright took the game on through the corridor.
Jordy Keyte was helped from the ground after he injured his left knee; he returned soon after.
From the following passage of play, Matthew Rosier kicked a goal on the run from 35 metres out.
Elliot Braithwaite made it two straight goals as the margin was reduced to eight points.
Tom Vincent responded with a long set shot for the Saints' third goal against the breeze.
Dylan Landt's run and carry through the corridor led to Thomas O'Dwyer's set shot on the half-time siren.
The Roos had trimmed the Saints' lead to five points.
Dimboola's second half could not have started worse.
Star midfielder Dylan Landt was reported for an incident off the football by the goal umpire at half-time.
The Roos had to play one player short for the first 15 minutes of the third term.
After a scrappy opening six minutes of the quarter, Patrick Knott drilled a low goal after he broke three tackles.
Lupton added his second from a set shot as the Saints extended its lead to 19 points after 10 minutes.
Garth made it two quick goals for the Saints with his first goal of the afternoon.
The game continued to open up as Brennan added his second goal.
Saints got over the back of the Roos' defence once again as Becker Irwin snapped from the left-forward pocket.
After a turnover in the corridor, O'Beirne took a running bounce, launched from outside 50, and extended the Saints lead to 43 points.
O'Dwyer kicked his second a minute before the three-quarter time siren as the Saints kicked six goals to one in the third.
The message was simple from Saints senior coach Ben Knott.
"Stay composed and stay engaged," Knott said.
There was also an emphasis on defending strongly in the first 10 minutes.
The Saints had an early opportunity, but Garth's kick along the ground ended just wide.
Lupton's third came over the back as he embraced with the Saints crowd behind the goals.
O'Dwyer booted his third from directly in front after Raikiwasa took the game on in the back half.
O'Beirne pounced on the crumbs of a Brennan set shot as he finished around the corner as Lupton applied a shepherd.
Majors to Will Barber, Irwin, Garth and Ross finished the final term as the Saints set up a preliminary final with the Rats at Davis Park.
Adrianne Lupton finished with four goals for the Saints.
Jacob O'Beirne and Jordy Keyte finished atop the best.
Thomas O'Dwyer added three goals for the Roos.
