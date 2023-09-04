Farmers face soaring legal fees as they battle to save their farms and homes from a proposed mine in the Dooen area.
With mounting lawyer's costs already more than $80,000 for three of the affected farmers and individuals, they said while the rising legal costs are out of control, the mental cost is greater.
One farmer also estimated his loss of productivity due to the time he spends on the matter would be in excess of $100,000 to date.
Six farming families will lose their homes, and more will lose all or part of their farms to a mine for up to 40 years if it goes ahead.
Planning Panels Victoria Panel heard from WIM Resource, Horsham Rural City Council, and farmers in a month-long forum held in Horsham in August.
A decision is expected in the coming weeks.
