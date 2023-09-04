The Wimmera Mail-Times
Eleven year old Connor said being brave is feeling scared and doing it anyway."

By Sheryl Lowe
September 4 2023
Connor's official nomination for the Inspireability Awards.
Connor Dempster is a nominee in the InspireAbility Awards for 2023, Bart Turgoose nominated him, and this is his nomination.

