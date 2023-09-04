Connor Dempster is a nominee in the InspireAbility Awards for 2023, Bart Turgoose nominated him, and this is his nomination.
"Connor Dempster, a year 4 student at Holy Trinity Lutheran College in Horsham, is a young but remarkable individual who is determined to share his story of living with autism and ADHD.
Despite his young age, Connor has shown incredible bravery and resilience by taking every opportunity to raise awareness and help others understand what it is like to live with these conditions."
One of the ways that Connor has chosen to share his journey with autism and ADHD is by giving an oral presentation to his classmates. In doing so, he has helped them understand his experiences and how they can better support him. This is an impressive act of self-advocacy, especially for someone so young.
Recently, Connor went even further by setting up and managing a sensory tent at the Annual Horsham Show. The tent was designed to provide a safe and calming space for children like him with autism and ADHD. In doing so, he raised awareness about these conditions and created a tangible solution to help those who share his experiences.
When asked about his experience, Connor said, "Being brave is feeling scared and doing it anyway."
This statement demonstrates his incredible courage and determination to positively impact the world around him. His efforts are a true inspiration to both his peers and the wider community of Horsham.
Connor's story exemplifies how one person can make a significant difference in the world regardless of age. By sharing his journey with autism and ADHD, he is helping to break down barriers and create a more inclusive society.
His actions demonstrate that with courage and determination, anything is possible and that everyone has the power to make a positive change." From the InspireAbility Awards.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.