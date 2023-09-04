THE Hindmarsh Shire Council have backed a local to lead the shire into the future.
Jessie Holmes will officially become the shire's new chief executive on October 16.
Ms Holmes was the council's infrastructure services director for 12 months.
Previously, she was the regional manager with the Victorian Skills Authority for the Wimmera Southern Mallee, the Yarriambiack Shire Council CEO and a director at Buloke Shire Council.
"I am excited to engage strongly with Hindmarsh residents to ensure our rural towns are thriving, focusing on community and economic development," Ms Holmes said.
Mayor Brett Ireland congratulated Ms Holmes on behalf of the council.
"We are excited to appoint Ms Holmes as the next CEO of Hindmarsh Shire Council," he said.
"Ms Holmes has built up strong relationships with community groups and the general community during her twelve months with council. Her experience in working with rural communities will be invaluable to council and the wider community."
Mayor Ireland thanked outgoing chief executive Greg Wood for leading the Council since September 2016.
"Throughout his time, Mr Wood has provided strong leadership and leaves Hindmarsh Shire in a strong financial position. We would like to thank Mr Wood for his service over the past seven years," the mayor said.
Mr Wood notified the council in April that he would not seek re-appointment.
