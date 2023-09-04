The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
By Peter Carter
September 4 2023 - 4:00pm
Paul and Doug Hammerstein led the charge for the locals on Monday, August 28, at Horsham training a winning double with Kanji Waco and Kanji Quebec, litter siblings.

