Paul and Doug Hammerstein led the charge for the locals on Monday, August 28, at Horsham training a winning double with Kanji Waco and Kanji Quebec, litter siblings.
Pat and Cliff Smith won on the road with Curry Classified, who got the chocolates at Geelong and Andrea Gurry and Garry George struck at Warrnambool and Shepparton respectively.
Cliff Smith (Wonwondah) made the journey to Geelong on Sunday, August 27, with Curry Classified and Krakatoan both drawn in the same race.
Curry Classified was sent out equal second elect by the punters but beginning on pace. Curry positioned up second early and was far to strong in the run home and went home a two-length winner in 22:74sec over the 400m journey.
Andrea Gurry (Nhill) then struck at Warrnambool with Raven Quail over the 450m. Racing midfield early Quail positioned third entering the turn and second on straightening from here it was just a grind and grind away she did hitting the line in front and stopping the clock in 25:65sec.
Horsham's meeting belonged to the Hammerstein team Paul and Doug (Ararat) who trained a winning double with litter siblings Kanji Waco and Kanji Quebec.
Kanji Waco jumped straight to the front over the 485m journey and was always going to be hard to run down from that point and simply it was times and margins going home a near on two and a half length victor in the smart time of 27:29sec.
Kanji Quebec was back over the 410m trip, positioning up second early, Quebec was far to strong in the run to the line winning by one and half lengths in a very good 23:18sec.
Heats of the rich GRV VIC Breeder's Heats were ran, with local committee member Ian Robinson taking out the second of the three heats to move into next weeks $11,000 final, exploding across from the eight box Dunach Fireball stormed away to win by over six lengths in the smart time of 23:28sec good luck in the final Robbo.
Garry George (Beulah) rounded out the week with a victory at Shepparton with his maiden Lady Affogato, an enormous run after missing the start being held up in traffic and looking in a hopeless position turning for home.
Affogato hit the line in the last bound to take victory in 25:90sec over the 450m trip.
Big shout out to committee member Bobby Taylor who jumped in and ran the cafeteria last Monday after the club ran into some staff shortages due to ill health, thanks Bobby.
