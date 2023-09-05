The preliminary finals of the Wimmera Hockey Association met all expectations of the second and third-ranked teams in each competition, clashing for a spot in the grand final.
Although, in the end, the results of all three games reflected ladder positions, the games were more complex than this might suggest, with all of the victors having to work hard to defeat worthy challengers.
The clash to decide the second team to progress to the Open Division grand final promised to be a tight contest, and it was for much of the game.
The Warrack Hoops, wearing Dimboola colours as a show of support for that club that could not field any competition teams in their own right this season, went into the game with the better head-to-head record.
Still, nobody appeared to tell the Kaniva Cobras, who took the game up to their opponents.
Neither team gained an advantage on the scorecard during the first half of a fast-paced and skilful game, but the Warrack Hoops took the lead with two goals early in the third quarter.
They extended this to four goals by full-time but had to withstand significant pressure from the Cobras right to the last whistle.
This result sets up the sixteenth grand final meeting between the Yanac Tigers and Warrack Hoops in the thirty-four seasons since the competition commenced in the mid-1980s.
The scoreline of the Yanac-Warracknabeal game did not reflect the intensity of the contest or the tenaciousness of the underdog Warracknabeal team.
After briefly holding the top spot on the ladder following a win in the first game of the season, Warracknabeal had dropped to fifth three rounds later, and it was not until a favourable result in the last game of the regular season twelve rounds later that they returned to the top four and earned a place in the finals.
They followed this with a confidence-boosting semi-final win in a shootout.
The Yanac team came into the game having only lost games to the undefeated Kaniva this year and were confident they could earn another chance at the reigning premier.
Yanac started confidently and had gained a one-goal lead by halftime, but by this time, Warracknabeal had successfully defended half a dozen penalty corners to remain in contention.
Yanac's experience saw them extend their lead by two more goals in the next quarter. Still, to their credit, Warracknabeal kept out a further eight penalty corners, so if it was not for some stubborn defending, the margin could have been much more significant.
Yanac has a fifth opportunity this year to try to break Kaniva's 2023 undefeated run in the grand final.
The Under 16 game started an exciting day of hockey, with the Horsham Bombers taking the early initiative with a goal late in the first quarter. Still, the Kaniva Raiders were not to be left behind and equalised with a converted penalty corner played out after the whistle to end the quarter.
Amongst some high-quality hockey, the Bombers drew ahead again with another score before halftime, and they held this advantage until the early minutes of the last quarter when another Kaniva goal drew the scores level once more.
With the game looking like it would go into a penalty shootout to decide a winner, Kaniva broke the deadlock with a minute of play remaining and successfully defended until the end to claim a place in their first grand final since 2019. Next Saturday, they will again open a big day of hockey when they take on the Yanac Warriors for the 2023 premiership.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.