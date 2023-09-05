Celebrating a century is always a big occasion; the Wallup community is no exception.
They are gearing up to celebrate the town hall's 100th birthday on Sunday, September 10, with a community lunch at 11am.
A hundred years ago, the thriving farming community needed a hall to call theirs.
After a successful fundraising campaign, they had a place to call home for meetings, dances, wedding receptions, and special occasions at a cost of about 1500 pounds.
Wallup was zoned a parish with the Lands Titles Office when it was settled and remains the same today even though the number of farming families has dwindled during the past 100 years.
Hall secretary-treasurer Rob McRae said despite the changes in population, it was a vital meeting point for the community.
"It was a big parish, but the numbers have dwindled partly due to the size of the farms now," he said.
"They grew in size as land became available for purchase and farmers increased their farm size, and so our numbers have decreased, but the hall is still an important meeting place for the surrounding community."
Mr McRae has been secretary for more years than he could say but said the occasion had attracted many former residents to the event this weekend, with one family travelling from North Central Queensland.
A light luncheon will be provided with a simple menu to help cater to numbers that have yet to be finalised.
"It's easier to throw extra chops or sausages on the barbecue if necessary.
"It will be a pretty flexible occasion to allow everyone to mingle, chat, and catch up with people they may not have seen for many years," he said.
Mr McRae's grandfather was an integral part of raising the money to build the hall, with donations mostly around five or ten pounds, "which was a lot of money in 1922," he said.
"The hall was built one year before Dad was born and has been a constant in his life.
"His wedding reception to his wife Janet was held in the hall after a ceremony at Dimboola, and it's nice that Dad will be attending."
"The Hall is an integral part of the Wallup VFF Ag Group, which meets regularly and hosts the Longerenong students each year, as well as North Wimmera Fire Brigade meetings, New Year's Eve celebrations, and Australia Day events each year," he said.
During the 100 years since its opening in September 1923, it has hosted Wallup Primary School concerts, Wheat and Wool Growers Association meetings, and Victorian Farmers Federation Branch meetings.
"The iconic Wallup Pipe Band practiced in the hall for 60 years, and the Pipe Band Caledonian Balls were famous in their day," he said.
Due to numerous tartans being represented in the area, the committee chose a neutral tartan called Cameron of Iraq, which combined many tartan colours.
As well as the Pipe Band, the Wallup Tennis Club was known throughout the district for its fabulous afternoon teas served in the hall, and the Wallup picnic was popular with neighbouring town communities joining in.
"During the 1990's, the very successful Kidsafe days were held in the hall for students from the surrounding schools," he said.
"We were fortunate Grain Corp, and the VFF sponsored the event."
Mr McRae said the hall was still an integral part of the community and that it is essential to recognise its part in community events, like many active farming groups still meeting in the hall.
People are invited to attend the celebration of the Wallup Centenarium, the Hall, on Sunday, September 10 at 11am.
