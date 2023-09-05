The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Wimmera Hospice Care Auxiliary Devonshire Tea, baking up a storm

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
September 5 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A preview of what's to come at the Wimmera Hospice Care Auxiliary Devonshire Tea Sunday, September 10. Scones by Claire Batchelor Picture supplied
A preview of what's to come at the Wimmera Hospice Care Auxiliary Devonshire Tea Sunday, September 10. Scones by Claire Batchelor Picture supplied

This Sunday, the Wimmera Hospice Care Auxiliary will serve up a scrumptious Devonshire Tea to raise money for equipment to assist hospice care patients to stay in their own home as long as possible.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.