This Sunday, the Wimmera Hospice Care Auxiliary will serve up a scrumptious Devonshire Tea to raise money for equipment to assist hospice care patients to stay in their own home as long as possible.
The Devonshire Tea will be held in the Uniting Church on Sunday, September 10, from 2 pm to 4 pm,
The Auxiliary regularly holds fundraisers to maintain their fundraising efforts to assist people in hospice care to stay at home. The equipment assists patients and carers with lifting and other movements and care of patients.
Tickets are $10 each and include a lucky door prize.
Harpist Rachel Gellert will provide entertainment.
Tickets are available from Lesley Lane at 0409 954 684 and committee members.
The Auxiliary members have a target of no less than 100 tickets sold and are baking to provide for at least that number of morning teas so every ticket sold counts in helping them help patients.
