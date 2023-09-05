The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Dellar Medal and Michelle Mibus Medal awarded to 2023's best

John Hall
By John Hall
September 5 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Horsham District Football Netball League celebrated its best and fairest for 2023's senior grades at an awards night on Monday, September 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.