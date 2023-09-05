The Horsham District Football Netball League celebrated its best and fairest for 2023's senior grades at an awards night on Monday, September 4.
After 16 rounds of regular season football and netball, the league has counted the votes and rewarded the stars of the season.
With 28 votes, Rupanyup's big ruck and midfielder, Mitchell Gleeson, has been named as 2023's Dellar medalist as the senior football grade's best and fairest..
Gleeson played in all 18 of the Panthers games this season (including two finals appearances) and was named among his sides best in all but two of those games.
He played a reliable role in bolstering the Panthers strength in the ruck contest, when rucking himself, Gleeson's height and size gave him a great edge over his competition.
Although, in many contests he handed rucking duties with Braydon Ison, he remained close by and competitive when competing for the crumbs.
In between contests, Gleeson spent much of his time playing in the Panthers midfield, rarely seen far from the centre circle.
A signature play Rupanyup had developed during the year started with a flurry of quick kicks and fast handballs through a back flank, before the team connected with Gleeson in the midfield.
And, with a punt that could rival most of the league, once the ball hit Gleeson's boot, the Panthers were usually an easy mark away from striking gold.
Runner-up - Ben McIntyre, Edenhope Apsley, 22 votes
Best Opposition - Simon Hobbs, Kalkee
Best under 21 - Lachlan Weidemann, Rupanyup
Leading goal scorer - Simon Close, Harrow Balmoral, 80 goals
The Swifts' Matthew Tober has been named the 2023 HDFNL reserves' best and fairest.
He picked up 22 votes through the season and was awarded the Richie Dunlop Medal.
Tober played 16 games for the Swifts, missing only one match during the season and was named among the Baggies best on nine occasions.
Runner-up - Shane Oakley, Noradjuha Quantong, 18 votes
Leading goal scorer - Quentin Wilmott, Harrow Balmoral, 88 goals
The 2023 HDFNL A grade best and fairest was named as Edenhope Apsley's Emily Burgess for the second consecutive year.
Burgess captained the Saints through the season without missing a game, and regularly featured in the side's best and fairest.
She received 33 votes through the year, with a match rating of 2.2.
Burgess starred for Edenhope Apsley as the team's goal keeper, where she and her regular defensive partner, Shannan Freeman, made the Saints one of the toughest teams to score against.
Freeman also came third in the vote count.
Runner-up - Georgie Kramm, Rupanyup, 28 votes
Best under 21 - Tahlia Thompson, Pimpinio
Best opposition - Emily Burgess, Edenhope Apsley
A tie in the vote count see's B grades best and fairest shared between Kaniva Leeor United's Abby Croft, and Natimuk United's Jo Taylor, who each ended the season on 22 votes.
Runners-up - Morgan Coventry, Edenhope Apsley and Alice Houlihan, Harrow Balmoral, 18 votes
Having not missed a game in Noradjuha Quantong's C grade side, Katrina Kerr has earned the division's best and fairest with 27 votes.
Runner-up - Maree Thompson, Pimpinio, 25 votes
Noradjuha Quantong is also the home of 2023's C reserve best and fairest, Bree Stonehouse, who was given the award after she picked up 27 votes during the year.
Runner-up - Amelia Rintoule, Pimpinio, 25 votes
