Horsham Rural City Council has called for expressions of interest from the public to launch a long-awaited water recreation initiative on the Wimmera River after failing to attract community organisations to manage the ten paddle boats in dry dock.
Former Mayor Mark Radford successfully led a 2019 campaign to acquire ten pedal boats for people to use on the Wimmera River through the Victorian Government Pick My Project scheme.
But since then, the Council has been unable to attract a not-for-profit community group to operate the pedal boats.
"Volunteer availability has been the main deterrent," chief executive Sunil Bhalla said.
"Council is now seeking expressions of interest to find a commercial operator."
The project was completed in 2020 during the pandemic, with the boats, life jackets, timers, and a purpose-built trailer delivered to Horsham.
Mr Bhalla said the Council was committed to seeing the pedal boats project come to fruition.
"At the time of the successful proposal, it was identified that a local community group would need to come on board to run the pedal boats as a business, offering the boats for hire," he said.
"With warmer weather just around the corner, there is now a business opportunity for potential operators and a fantastic tourism offering for our beautiful Wimmera River."
Mr Bhalla said the pedal boats would complement recent developments along the river, including the Nature Play Park and the riverfront activation project.
"They will offer more ways for residents and visitors to enjoy our riverfront," he said.
"The addition of pedal boats will introduce a fun activity for families and friends to get out and about on the water."
