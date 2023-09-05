The Wimmera Mail-Times
Lack of volunteer availability has kept paddle boast in dry dock

By Staff Reporters
September 6 2023 - 9:00am
Paddle Boats will soon add another dimension to Wimmera River activities in Horsham if an operator can be found. Picture supplied by HRCC
Horsham Rural City Council has called for expressions of interest from the public to launch a long-awaited water recreation initiative on the Wimmera River after failing to attract community organisations to manage the ten paddle boats in dry dock.

