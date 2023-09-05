Alan Thorpe is determined that his latest walk will be a success, no matter how tough it gets.
Since leaving Ballarat on September 1, Mr Thorpe has covered more than 150km of the Western Highway on his 615km trek to Adelaide to raise awareness of mental health and money for Beyond Blue.
Cars regularly pull up and their occupants ask him if he needs a lift somewhere, and it's an opportunity to explain what he is doing and why.
"When I tell them I'm actually walking to Adelaide, their jaws drop a bit and it takes a minute to sink in," he said.
"Everyone is happy to have a chat if they do pull over and that's what this is all about ... getting more awareness of mental health out there."
With partner Kelly Cassidy supporting the walk, Mr Thorpe's goal is to cover about 30km a day.
"It can be a a very long, painful, dragging day but when I know what it's for and what it's about it pushes me through," he said.
He stopped in Stawell on Monday night and Dadswell Bridge on Tuesday night, en route to Horsham on September 6.
This walk to Adelaide is Mr Thorpe's second attempt at the distance.
His first attempt in early 2022 saw Mr Thorpe get as far as Bordertown before he had to stop because of a foot injury.
"I feel the first time I took this walk on, because I only hit Bordertown, that I failed myself and I want to redo it," he said.
Far from being a failure, that first attempt to walk to Adelaide raised $18,000, and already just four days into his second attempt he has raised around $20,000 for Beyond Blue.
Having now taken on four long distance charity walks in the past two years, Mr Thorpe has raised around $60,000 for Beyond Blue.
"It's more than the money, it's the people who see me doing it. It motivates them. I get random messages every day saying how much of an inspiration I am, making them want to make changes in their lives," he said.
"That's what drives me. By putting my own issues out there and not being afraid to talk about it, other people are doing the same thing."
The community support is also keeping his spirits up.
On Sunday night in Ararat, the local RSL shouted the couple dinner and drinks, and made an announcement to all patrons that if anyone donated to Mr Thorpe the RSL would match their donation.
