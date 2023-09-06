The Wimmera Mail-Times
High Profile gender equality Commissioner will speak at Kaniva during her Wimmera tour.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
September 6 2023 - 12:00pm
Dr Niki Vincent, Commissioner for Gender Equality is the keynote speaker as part of KDPAs Feel Good Friday event. Picture supplied
A Feel Good Friday free event will be held in Kaniva on September 15 at 5 pm, at Little Guys Pizza and Cafe. featuring guest speakers Dr Niki Vincent, Louise Hobbs, and Cr Wendy Bywaters.

