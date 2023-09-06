A Feel Good Friday free event will be held in Kaniva on September 15 at 5 pm, at Little Guys Pizza and Cafe. featuring guest speakers Dr Niki Vincent, Louise Hobbs, and Cr Wendy Bywaters.
Dr Vincent is the Public Sector Gender Equality Commissioner and a high-profile speaker and is visiting Kaniva as part of her Wimmera regional tour.
Her experience of gender discrimination as a single mum of four children drove her to lead the fight for equality.
Dr Vincent started as Victoria's first Public Sector Gender Equality Commissioner in 2020. She oversees the implementation of the Gender Equality Act 2020.
She was vital in promoting gender equality in the community and workplaces and served as the South Australian Commissioner for Equal Opportunity from 2016 to 2020.
Ms Vincent was CEO of the Leaders Institute of South Australia and a member of the Remuneration Tribunal of South Australia.
She has established two successful not-for-profit organisations and has led major academic research programs.
She is an Adjunct Associate Professor at UniSA's Business School and is a board member of InTouch Multicultural Centre Against Family Violence and the Brave Foundation, which supports teenage parents.
Chair of Kaniva & District Progress Association Marlene Carter said, "We are very fortunate to have Dr Niki Vincent visit Kaniva, and we thought this was a great opportunity to open this meeting to the general public."
Louise Hobbs and Cr Bywaters will also speak at a Feel Good Friday event as part of KDPA's commitment to 'facilitate community development and encourage a feeling of civic pride.'
Louise Hobbs is the 2023 Wimmera Agricultural Societies Association winner of the Victorian Agricultural Society Rural Ambassador Award. She was also selected as one of the 2022 ABC Trailblazer winners.
Previously a recipient of several gender equality programs and scholarships, she now advocates for rural education in agriculture, science, and business management.
She is the chair of the Young Rural Regional and Remote Women's Advocacy Panel for the National Rural Women's Coalition.
Cr Bywaters is a Wimmera Development Association's Business Leaders Program graduate.
She is a Councillor for Hindmarsh Shire Council and served from 2012-2016, including two years as Deputy Mayor.
Cr Bywaters is passionate about rural and remote communities, more women in leadership roles, equality, and young people.
She has spent 15 years serving on the Wimmera Southern Mallee Local Learning and Employment Network board.
Kaniva and District Progress Association host the event, and the West Wimmera Health Service are sponsors.
People are asked to RSVP for catering by Thursday, September 14, to Helen Hobbs, 0429 888 250, or by email to kanivaprogress@gmail.com.
