Almost a thousand people have weighed in on the Horsham parking system in response to the Horsham Rural City Council's invitation to provide feedback.
The council has received more than 900 responses from the public about the new system introduced to the CAD in March this year.
The results will be presented at the September council meeting, Mayor Guilline said, "they'll be released to the public".
The council claimed that the new system replaced an aging system that could no longer be repaired because parts were no longer available.
"I am pleased to see that people have taken the opportunity to respond to the survey and have provided the council with their feedback," she said.
Some people reported difficulty in using the new meters, distances between meters have been criticised, inconvenience surrounding the zones, and no free first-hour parking neighboring cities have offered.
"Council is aware technology and policy may need to be looked at, but we'll wait until the survey results are complete, and we'll decide then," she said.
Volunteers at the Makers Gallery and Studio reported difficulty finding parks, with one eighty-year-old member walking two blocks to park because many of the all-day parks are used by workers.
One member received a parking fine because she didn't move her car to a secondary zone during her volunteer shift.
Members of the Makers Gallery and Studio attend workshops at the Gallery and have to carry their sewing machines from their car park.
They would like to have stickers allowing them to park without using the meter system or have some of the all-day parks in the adjoining car allocated to their volunteers.
Others have told The Wimmera Mail-Times, using the app makes parking a lot easier, but others don't know how to use the app, don't have compatible phones, or are wary about putting their banking details into the system.
Council staff held a session at the recent HRCC EXPO in the Town Hall to help people with the new system.
The closing date for community responses is this Friday, September 8.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.