The Horsham District Football Netball League took to Kaniva Recreation Reserve on Saturday, September 2, with teams to playoff in preliminary finals with grand final spots on the line.
In the reserve's Noradjuha Quantong beat Kalkee 17.7 (79) - 10.9 (69)
Natimuk United emerged with winners against Kalkee, 17.6 (108) - 8.5 (53), in the under 17s.
Noradjuha Quantong also picked up the win against Rupanyup in the under 14s, 7.8 (50) - 4.2 (26).
In the netball, Kalkee's B graders advance to the grand final after claiming a 46-36 win against Kaniva Leeor United.
Read also: Its game on for grand finals in the HDFNL
The C grade preliminary final between Pimpinio and Kalkee fell the way of the Tigers, 31-27.
Kalkee were also unsuccessful in C reserve, losing to Edenhope Apsley, 37-29.
The Kees did pick up a win in the 17 and under grade, beating Taylors Lake 44-25.
Pimpinio won a close game against the Saints in the 15 and under grade, 27-24.
And, Harrow Balmoral beat Laharum in the 13 and under game, 30-15.
For the latest in sporting news across the region, click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.