The Victorian Farmers Federation board has again rejected calls for an extraordinary general meeting, to oust the president and vice president.
In a communique to members, the board described the request as "defective".
"The request proposes that the members can remove the president and vice-president and install a new president and vice-president without holding an election," the board told members.
"This is contrary to the constitutionally enshrined democratic election process under the federation's constitution."
It's the latest twist in a push to replace the president and vice-president, mounted by a group of disaffected members.
The first push to oust elected leaders and the board, led by former Grains Group presidents, began in late June.
In late July, at the VFF's annual conference, three directors resigned.
In early August, the disaffected group of members announced they were now only pushing for the removal of Ms Germano and vice president Danyel Cuccinotta, rather than the entire board and executive.
That was followed by calls from commodity group presidents for a halt to planned controversial changes to the organisation's constitution.
In the communique, the board said there was "no method" in the constitution to appoint Paul Weller and Georgina Gubbins as president and vice-president.
"Such roles are elected positions under the constitution," the communique said.
"Further, there is no provision to appoint a general director to the board outside of the roles set out in Rule 10.1.1 of the constitution.
"In the event of a vacancy in either of the roles of president or vice-president, the constitution provides, under Rule 10.8.4 for the board to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the relevant term."
The Board noted it was the second defective call for an EGM, since July 2023.
"The previous request was invalid, unconstitutional and would have put the Federation in immediate breach of the Corporations Act 2001," board members said.
The Board said it believed certain members disagreed on the "prudent and difficult" decisions being made, including retiring debt by selling the Credit Suisse managed securities portfolio, limiting unnecessary organisational spending and insisting upon financial accountability; and consulting on potential constitutional reform.
"After months of distractions and considerable resource allocations on these invalid EGM requests, the VFF is looking forward to continuing the renewal of the organisation to ensure it's placed to best meet the needs of you our members into the future," the communique said.
