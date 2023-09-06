The skirl of bagpipes will fill the air throughout Horsham this Sunday when seven bands from Victoria and South Australia gather for the Mini Band, Quintet, and Solo Drumming Competition in the Botanic Gardens.
Organiser and band member Liz Minne said the organisation is rapt with the vast number of performers coming to Horsham this weekend.
"We have four food vans coming, so there will be plenty to eat; we have a large craft stall, too," she said.
"There'll be plenty to enjoy, and the gardens are a beautiful venue to hold the competitions."
The Horsham City Pipe Band will host the event, and bands are coming from Ballarat Grammar, Golden City Bendigo, 5th/6th Royal Victorian Regiment, St Arnaud, City of Adelaide, and Ringwood.
The Solo Drumming Competition will begin at 10.20am followed by the Band and Quintet competitions at 11am, led by the Horsham Band comprising of 15 pipers, two tenor drummers, and two snare drummers.
"Competitions should finish at 3.30pm with winners announced at 4pm," Ms Minne said.
"We'd love to see more young ones interested in the pipe band. My late husband Gary learned from his father, and our son Shaun learned from us.
"He'll travel to Horsham from Melbourne on Sunday to perform on the drums. His wife Kathryn will accompany him on the bagpipes.
"We may have another drummer in the family soon; my grandson is beginning to show some interest in the drums.
People are welcome to come and enjoy the event on Sunday, but I'm sure you'll hear the bagpipes all over town; it will create a lovely atmosphere," Ms Minne said.
The Horsham City Pipe Band was formed in 1923 and continues to encourage and promote the love of the bagpipes.
In 1560 and 1746, bagpipes were banned in Scotland because of their association with war, but they have since become a beloved anthem of Scotland and are enjoyed worldwide.
The Horsham City Pipe Band pipers regularly attend Anzac Day services, New Year's Eve and other community ceremonies.
