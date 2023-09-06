The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Horsham City Pipe Band to host solo drummer and mini band competition in Botanic Gardens

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated September 7 2023 - 11:56am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The skirl of bagpipes will fill the air throughout Horsham this Sunday when seven bands from Victoria and South Australia gather for the Mini Band, Quintet, and Solo Drumming Competition in the Botanic Gardens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.