With a grand final spot on the line on Saturday, the Southern Mallee Giants beat the Ararat Rats in the seniors football, 14.13 (97) - 11.7 (73).
In the reserves, Ararat beat Minyip Murtoa 7.11 (53) - 3.7 (25).
While the Horsham Demons' under 17 side beat the Horsham Saints, 9.11 (65) - 3.10 (34).
And, The Demons also beat the Saints in the under 14s game, 10.13 (73) - 1.2 (8).
Over in the netball, the Horsham Saints beat the Horsham Demons in the A grade, 53-48.
While the Saints beat the Demons, 59-35 in 17 and under grade.
In B grade, it was the Demons who out shone the Saints, winning 40-34.
The Demons were also winners in the 15 and under division, beating the Warrack Eagles, 42-25.
Stawell lost to the Horsham Demons in the C grade clash, 36-29.
And, the Horsham Saints beat the Demons, 30-12 in the 13 and under grade.
While in C reserve, the Demons beat the Saints, 30-27.
In Sunday's elimination finals, the Horsham Saints breezed past Dimboola in the senior football, 17.13 (115) - 10.15 (75).
Horsham Demons beat Horsham Saints, 15.8 (98) - 6.7 (61) in the reserves grade.
The Ararat Rats picked up the win against Minyip Murtoa in the under 17s, 12.18 (90) - 2.4 (16).
And, it was the Stawell Warriors that triumphed in the under 14s, 13.5 (81) - 0.1 (1).
Dimboola upset Stawell in the A grade, 60-51, to advance.
While the Roos' lost to the Warrack Eagles in the 17 and under grade, 67 - 28.
Minyip Murtoa beat Stawell in B grade, 49-41.
While Stawell's 15 and under side fell to Horsham Saints, 35-24.
Horsham Saints also won in the C grade, beating Ararat 54-20.
And, the Rats were also eliminated from the 13 and under grade, losing to Stawell 28-23.
In C reserve, Stawell survived a over time thriller against Minyip Murtoa to win 26-25.
