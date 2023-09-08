The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Check out all the WFNL finals action from Warracknabeal and Beulah

By John Hall
September 8 2023 - 7:00pm
With a grand final spot on the line on Saturday, the Southern Mallee Giants beat the Ararat Rats in the seniors football, 14.13 (97) - 11.7 (73).

