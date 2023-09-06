After going 16 rounds unbeaten, and claiming a blow out win in a qualifying final, Harrow Balmoral will compete in the 2023 Horsham and District Football Netball League grand final at Quantong Recreation Reserve on Saturday, September 9.
Opposing Harrow Balmoral is the Jeparit Rainbow Storm, the team the Southern Roos dominated on two weeks prior.
Then, the Roos kicked 17 goals to the Storm's five, to win by 83 points.
When speaking about the result, Harrow Balmoral coach, Jai Thompson said he never expected a blow out.
"You come into the game and you're just always expecting the tough contests," he said.
"I think we've done that most of the year.
"As we started rolling through the game, we realized our setups are working, and they were struggling to get the ball through us in the way they attack, I think that's when we started to realize that we were rolling pretty well."
With such a strong result in the match, Thompson says does hold confidence heading into the grand final, but he's not banking on anything.
"We definitely need to continue doing what we're doing to make sure we're right for that grand final," he said.
"We won that game well, but coming we're into the grand final, once again, you start 0-0."
Thompson does believe Jeparit Rainbow can prove a tougher a challenge than the side's qualifying final may suggest.
"I think they'll move the ball a lot quicker, I think they'll probably watch a bit of our defence of our zone and work out ways to be able to chip through us," he said.
"They're obviously a fair side when they do get their attacking game going.
"They showed a few times in that last game against us that they can move the ball very quick, and they can score very fast as well."
Despite the significant loss, several of Jeparit Rainbow's stars showed what they can do when the side won against Noradjuha Quantong a week later to qualify for the grand final.
Peter Weir put on a master class up front, marking with confidence and kicking eight majors, while Nicholas Yarran, Trent Burgoyne and Antonio James controlled the contests
Braxton Ah Mat also put on an impressive display, rucking for the Storm.
Having finished the season in such a strong position, Harrow Balmoral has had a fragmented finals campaign, but Thompson said his side is good to go.
"We've done plenty of work throughout the year to make sure that we were right for this situation," he said.
"The boys should be fine, they'll be ready, fit and firing."
