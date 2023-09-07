Edenhope Apsley will take on the Laharum in the Horsham and District Football Netball League A grade grand final at Quantong Recreation Reserve on Saturday, September 9.
After a dominant season in which the side has gone unbeaten, the Saints will be looking to claim back-to- back premierships.
Edenhope Apsley Saints coach, Sarah Domaschenz, said the side is feeling 'very excited and prepared' ahead of the game.
Paths to the decider:
But, Domashenz said added pressure from the possibility of a perfect season, or going back-to-back, is not adding pressure to the side's netballers.
"In our team we have a lot a players with finals experience," she said.
"Some of our players have played many high pressure games on big stages.
"[They] know how to prepare for this and perform when it matters."
Opposing Edenhope Apsley in the grand final will be the side the Saints beat in the 2022 grand final, the Laharum Demons.
Laharum has been the Saints biggest challenge all year, the Demons only 2023 losses have come against the Saints.
But, while Edenhope Apsley held a clear edge in the side's regular season game, the two side's contest in a semi final two weeks out from the grand final, almost ended in an upset.
Laharum led the game numerous times, including during a tense final quarter, before Edenhope Apsley pulled a narrow lead to win by two goals.
Demons co-coach, Liv Jones, said its the Demons different play style that means it can to push the Saints.
"[We are] local country girls, we're not exposed necessarily to the new strategies and skill set that is coming," she said.
"We have worked on our fitness all year, and even this week, we're still at CrossFit, working on our strength, working on our speed, working on our agility.
"We have found that that has just driven us to be able to keep up with teams.
"If there's a loose ball on the ground, we're backing in that we're going to get to it first"
Read also:
Jones did admit Edenhope Apsley poses and incredible challenge in the grand final.
"We know we'll have to play somewhat of a perfect game of netball," she said.
"But, mistakes are going to happen, that's natural.
"We're hoping that on the occasions that need it, we can rely on our girls to support that rebound and just do the little one per centers to help us just stay in touch.
"And, if we can stay within, five or so at each break, we know that we can all have a crack in that last quarter."
For the latest in sporting news across the region, click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.