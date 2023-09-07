The Horsham Demons and Dimboola Roos will have to make forced changes for its preliminary final at Davis Park on Sunday, September 10.
Demons goal keeper Marnie Lehmann will miss the match after she sustained a foot injury in the second semi-final against Horsham Saints.
"She won't play this weekend. We'll see how we go from there if we get through on Sunday," Demons coach Tiff Hier said.
"It's a little frustrating that the two best defenders in the league [Lehmann and Ebonie Salter] are sitting on the bench beside me at the moment with injury. But it is what it is."
Hier identified attempting to slow the Roos' ball movement as a key to limit shooter Olivia Jorgensen's impact.
"She's such a presence down there in the goal ring. We have to try to stop the ball before it gets to her because she's so accurate as well," Hier said.
"It's just trying to shut down their drive through the mid-court as well."
The Roos have some injury concerns, as young centre Tilli Menzel has been ruled out.
However, Dimboola co-coach Nicole Polycarpou is pleased with the mid-court rotation of Hannah Dubois and Ant Toet.
"So we've had to switch up our mid-court, which we were more than confident to do going into it [the first semi-final against Stawell]. I'm still confident going into Sunday that we will be fine," Polycarpou said.
Looking at the Demons specifically, playing the game at its own pace will be key for the Roos.
"They're a very athletic team, all very fit. So just slowing it down, which we did on the weekend as well [against the Warriors]," Polyarpou said.
"Just bringing it down to our pace and not playing towards them will really help us. Especially when they are a very fast-paced team."
The Demons have claimed victory in both regular season meetings with the Roos.
Georgia Batson was unstoppable as she shot 39 goals on the way to a 35-goal win for Horsham in round three.
The round 12 match saw the Demons record a 34-goal win.
Horsham led at various stages against the Saints on September 2, but the minor premiers fought back and recorded a 53-48 win.
Batson added 27 goals as Georgie Carberry and Romi Miller featured in the best.
Olivia Jorgensen led the way for the Roos with 52 goals in a nine-goal win over Stawell at Beulah Memorial Park.
Jorgensen joined goal defender Holly Ross in the best.
It will be a rematch of the first qualifying final when Horsham plays Warrack on Sunday, September 10.
Since the 55-40 Demons win at Murtoa, Horsham were defeated by the Saints 59-35.
Eva Manserra shot 12 goals as Sienna Walsgott and Ruby McAuliffe featured in the best.
Warrack claimed a 67-28 first semi-final win over Dimboola at Anzac Park.
Isabella Orszulak added 41 goals as she was included in the best with Charlie Inkster.
The Horsham Saints enter the preliminary final against Minyip Murtoa with two wins over the Burras in the regular season.
Saints recorded a 24-goal win in round five and a six-goal victory in round 14.
Horsham defeated the Saints 40-34 in the second semi-final.
Holly Combe added 25 goals as Tara Anesbury and Elly Barnett were named in the best.
The Burras earned a preliminary final berth with a 49-41 win over Stawell.
Claire Mackay shot 29 goals and featured in the best with Taylor Forster.
Horsham Saints will attempt to even the finals ledger with Warrack in the preliminary final at Davis Park on Sunday, September 10.
The Eagles led at every change in the first qualifying final in a 43-37 win.
Warrack was defeated by Horsham 42-25 in the second semi-final.
Lauren Clyne shot 18 goals as Airlie Garlick and Satine Malcolm were included in the best.
The Saints defeated Stawell 35-24 at Beulah Memorial Park.
Lena Marshman converted 18 shots as she joined Lani Watson in the best.
If the second match of the finals between the Warriors and Saints comes close to the first, onlookers will be in for a treat.
Stawell edged Horsham Saints 20-19 at Murtoa Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 26.
The Warriors were defeated in the second semi-final by Horsham 36-29.
Michelle Beaton shot 20 goals as Courtney McIlvride featured in the best.
The Saints responded with a dominant 54-20 win over the Rats.
Violet McGennisken added 31 goals as Rebecca Pohlner and Ashlyn O'Brien were named in the best.
Stawell will look to defeat Horsham for the first time in 2023 in its preliminary final on Sunday, September 10.
The Demons have claimed victories by 18 goals in round eight and 10 in round 17.
Horsham Saints defeated Horsham in the second semi-final, the margin was 18 goals.
Hannah Gabbe and Rani Potter added six goals.
Potter joined Yarli Nelson in the best.
The Warriors defeated local rivals Ararat in the first semi-final 28-23.
Ruby Nicholson shot 17 goals and was joined by Zahli Mellor in the best.
The Horsham Saints and Warriors will face each other for the second time this finals series.
In the first qualifying final at Murtoa Recreation Reserve, Georgia Baker-Miller shot 22 goals in the Saints' 32-24 win.
Against the Demons at Anzac Park, the Saints were defeated 30-27.
Baker-Miller added 22 goals and joined Annie Mintern in the best.
It took extra time to separate the Warriors and Burras at Beulah Memorial Park.
With scores locked at 19 all at the end of regulation, the Warriors would prevail 26-25.
Eliza Marrow shot 16 goals and was featured in the best with Tess Marrow.
